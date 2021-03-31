Olivia Rodrigo's De Ja Vu Lyrics and Meaning

Inside Olivia Rodrigo's De Ja Vu lyrics. Picture: Instagram @oliviarodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo's dropped 'de ja vu' after the huge success of 'Driver's License' so let's look into the lyrics and their meaning.

Olivia Rodrigo is dropping her next track following the massive, global success of 'Driver's License' and the whole world is waiting to see what the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star has been cooking up!

Teasing images of ice cream and Malibu on Instagram, the 18-year-old's upcoming track is hinting it will be a slighter more upbeat and lighthearted tune than her first hit.

From the snippets she has teased, we know the lyrics are going to be kind of deep and following in the vibe of 'Driver's License', but whether it will be as heart wrenching as her number one hit remains to be seen!

Olivia Rodrigo Wants Harry Styles To Remix ‘Drivers License’

Olivia Rodrigo De Ja Vu lyric meaning

Olivia's first smash was about driving, duh, and the loss of her first love and the next track appears to be continuing on the driving theme.

Her songwriting has been compared to that of Taylor Swift's for it's storytelling and drawing on personal experiences of heartbreak to make music.

A teaser lyric says: "Car rides to Malibu."

Whether this is a happy car ride of a heartbreak car ride again, remains to be seen!

De Ja Vu Lyrics

Olivia's track drops on April 1st and she's promised it isn't an April Fool's joke!

Teaser: "Car rides to Malibu"

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital