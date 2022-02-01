How Did Olivia Rodrigo Become So Famous? The Journey To Stardom Revealed

Olivia Rodrigo went from Disney to super pop star in a matter of moments, so how did it all go so well for her? We take a look at her rise to fame and stardom from 'Drivers License' to Taylor Swift.

Disney star and chart-topper Olivia Rodrigo propelled into super stardom in 2020 making her a household name across the globe - but what exactly is it that made her so famous?

Olivia, 18, said her life changed in just one week after she released her debut single ‘Drivers License’ which went straight to number one in both the UK and US charts.

However, many fans of the ‘Sour’ star will be surprised to hear she had quite the TV career before her voice took over the charts with songs including 'Deja Vu' and 'Good 4 U'.

Here’s a look back at Olivia Rodrigo’s incredible career so far and how she become so famous:

Olivia Rodrigo actually began her career on TV including roles on the Disney channel. Picture: Alamy

Olivia Rodrigo’s first TV gigs - American Girl and Bizaardvark

Olivia’s first big TV gig was in 2015 in An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success.

The following year in 2016, the ‘Deja Vu’ singer moved over to Disney where she played Paige Olvera in Bizaardvark.

Olivia played the role for three seasons, where she first got to show off her vocal talents, before it was cancelled in 2019.

She also appeared in an episode of New Girl alongside Zoey Deschanel in 2017.

Olivia Rodrigo in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Perhaps her biggest TV role yet, Olivia played one of the lead characters in the reboot of High School Musical, Nini Salazer-Roberts.

Getting to show off her singing talents even more, she found her High School Musical hits were hitting the US charts after she performed them.

The second season of High School Musical follow-on aired on Disney+ just before she released her first album, ‘Sour’.

Olivia Rodrigo releases 'Drivers License'

In 2020, Olivia signed her first record deal and in January 2021, she released the song she proclaims “changed her life” - ‘Drivers License’.

Within a week, it was number one in the UK and US and was breaking huge Spotify records. It received the most streams in a single day and reached 100million streams in the quickest amount of time ever in Spotify history.

The song is rumoured to be about ex-boyfriend and co-star Joshua Bassett.

Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift

A self-proclaimed super fan, Olivia couldn’t resist showing off some of her Taylor Swift song covers which led to Taylor herself complimenting her talents.

The 'Shake It Off' singer even congratulated Olivia when she got her first number one.

According to Rolling Stone, Olivia’s ‘Deja Vu’ is inspired by Swifty’s ’Cruel Summer’.

Olivia Rodrigo is a huge Taylor Swift fan and admitted she's a big inspiration. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo’s first album ‘Sour’

In May 2021, just months after her ‘Drivers License’ success, Olivia released her debut album ‘Sour’. It included her top hits including ‘Good 4 U’ and of course, went to number one across the globe.

Now fans are already calling for a second album - here's hoping we don't have to wait too long!

Olivia Rodrigo confirms first tour

Much to the joy of Olivia’s fans, she confirmed she would be taking her album on tour in 2022 across America, the UK and Ireland and Europe.

Tickets sold out pretty much instantly, with Olivia having to promise fans who missed out that there would be lots more opportunities to see her live.

