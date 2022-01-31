Is Olivia Rodrigo Making A New Album? Everything You Need To Know

31 January 2022, 19:18

Olivia Rodrigo is yet to confirm if she's working on a second album
Olivia Rodrigo is yet to confirm if she's working on a second album. Picture: Alamy

‘Sour’ dominated the charts in 2021 so will Olivia Rodrigo be presenting us with a second album soon? Do we have a release date to get excited over yet? Here’s what’s been said so far.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Olivia Rodrigo was quite the hit in 2021 with her hugely successful debut album ‘Sour’, lots of songwriting and of course, her role as the star of High School Musical 3 set to be released in 2022.

With all that on her schedule, fans still want more from the ‘Driver’s License’ singer as they ask - is Olivia making a new album yet?

Her first album, 'Sour', which included hits ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Happier’ stormed the charts meaning it wasn’t long before she confirmed her first tour across America, the UK and Europe.

Now, just months after her huge album success, followers of Olivia are seeking all the clues as to whether she’s working on a second album.

Olivia Rodrigo And Joshua Bassett: A Timeline From Friendship To Dating Rumours

Olivia Rodrigo ‘Good 4 U’ Lyrics Explained As She Channels A Bad Breakup

So is Olivia set to release a new album called ‘Sweet’? Do we have a release date? Here’s everything we know so far:

Olivia Rodrigo's second album is rumoured to be called 'Sweet'
Olivia Rodrigo's second album is rumoured to be called 'Sweet'. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

Is Olivia Rodrigo working on a second album?

The 18 year old has yet to confirm she’s working on a second album and quite honestly, with a schedule like hers, which also includes graduating high school, we’d be surprised if she had time.

However, Olivia has been asked about a second album in interviews and has never denied it. Could she surprise fans with a shock album drop soon? We sure hope so!

Will Olivia Rodrigo’s second album be called ‘Sweet’?

With her debut album named ‘Sour’, fans are convinced the sister album will be called ‘Sweet’.

In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel she said: “Salty? Savoury? Umami? I don't know. It's my little secret. I'm still kind of working on the rest of it."

Other clues pointing to ‘Sweet’ as a name include fans noticing many of her love songs not making the first album. With Sour dedicated to heartbreak, they’ve assumed ‘Sweet’ will be a love song collection.

Olivia also teamed up with Sour Patch Kids for a collaboration where the slogan was “Sour then Sweet”.

Olivia Rodrigo second album release date

The teen artist has yet to confirm she’s working on a second album so any details like a release date are TBC too. Fans are secretly hoping for a surprise drop though.

What’s the second album vibe going to be?

Fans are guessing the second album will take a much more romantic turn following her ‘Sour’ heartbreak LP.

Olivia said it will “probably be a lot happier than the record I just made.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Love Island fans say goodbye to the old villa...

Love Island Is Looking For A New Villa As They Shake-Up The Show

Here are all the details on Rihanna's pregnancy including her due date and if she's having a baby boy or girl

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details Including Due Date, Baby’s Gender & More

'All Of Us Dead' is Netflix's new biggest hit

Could 'All Of Us Are Dead' On Netflix Be The Next 'Squid Game'?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's complete relationship timeline

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Rihanna is pregnant and expecting her first baby with A$AP Rocky!

Rihanna Pregnant And Expecting First Baby With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Who is Majesty to Rihanna? Why fans think Riri has kids

Does Rihanna Have Kids?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star