Olivia Rodrigo Sour Tour 2022: Dates, Ticket Prices, Set List And Support Acts Revealed

Olivia Rodrigo is all set for her first tour in 2022. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo Instagram/Alamy

When is Olivia Rodrigo going on tour? How much are tickets? Here's all the exciting details about the Sour tour 2022 you should know.

By Capital FM

Olivia Rodrigo made millions of fans happy when she confirmed her Sour tour for 2022 meaning we could all join her live for performances of ‘Driver’s License’, ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Happier’.

Performing in Glasgow, London, Manchester, Birmingham and Ireland, Olivia, 18, will be bringing her best music to the United Kingdom this summer.

So when is the Sour tour? How much are tickets to see Olivia? And do we know anything about the setlist and support acts yet?

Here are all the details for Olivia Rodrigo’s tour that we know so far:

Olivia Rodrigo has sold out multiple venues in the UK for her Sour tour. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

When is Olivia Rodrigo going on tour?

Arriving in the UK in summer 2022, Olivia will be beginning her British side of the Sour tour on July 2 in Glasgow.

The High School Musical 3 star will then be heading to Manchester for July 3, Birmingham for July 4 and will then hit the Eventim Apollo stage in London on the 6th and 7th.

If you’re in Ireland and hoping to see Olivia Rodrigo perform her huge hits, then she’ll be performing at both Cork, Jun 29 and Dublin on June 30.

Olivia also has further dates in America and Europe.

Have tickets for Olivia Rodrigo’s UK tour sold out?

As we head into 2022, the year of the Sour tour, it will be very hard to get your hands on a pair of Olivia Rodrigo tickets now as the event sold out within minutes of going on sale.

Venues on her UK tour had small capacities meaning only around 4,000 of the 40,000 who wanted tickets were able to secure them.

Olivia has promised fans who missed out there would be plenty more opportunities to see her live soon.

How much are Olivia Rodrigo Sour tour tickets?

Ticket prices varied depending on seat choice and venue but in the UK, Olivia Rodrigo tickets sold from around £45 and upwards.

What is Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour tour setlist?

As of yet, the setlist for her extremely popular Sour tour is still top secret.

Olivia’s opening night is April 2 in San Francisco where she’ll reveal the full set list as she performs to her fans on stage for the first time on tour.

Despite not being known, the set list is sure to feature her biggest hits including ‘Driving License’, ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Traitor’.

Who are Olivia Rodrigo’s support acts and artists?

To help fans get excited over her upcoming tour dates, Olivia also announced who her support acts and artists are.

Gracie Abrams will open for Olivia in North America before Holly Humberstone takes over.

When the singer arrives in Ireland and the UK, she will be joined by Baby Queen - a 24 year old singer from London who has had hits with ‘Buzzkill’, ‘Raw Thoughts’ and ‘You Shaped Hole’.

