Olivia Rodrigo ‘Dating’ Producer Adam Faze – Entrepreneur's Job, Age & All The Details

1 July 2021, 12:56

Olivia Rodrigo is 'dating' Adam Faze
Olivia Rodrigo is 'dating' Adam Faze. Picture: Getty
Olivia Rodrigo is apparently in a relationship with producer Adam Faze.

Olivia Rodrigo, 18, is believed to be dating Adam Faze after bringing him as her plus one to the Space Jam 2 premiere party.

The ‘Good 4 U’ singer reportedly introduced producer Adam as “her boyfriend” according to fellow event goers.

The Olivia Rodrigo Lyrics Everyone Is Getting Tattooed

“Olivia was in great spirits celebrating Space Jam 2,” an insider told E! Online.

Olivia Rodrigo has apparently been dating Adam Faze for a few months
Olivia Rodrigo has apparently been dating Adam Faze for a few months. Picture: Getty

“They were really cute together and weren’t trying to hide their affection at all.”

The premiere was held at Six Flags Magic Mountain where Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez were also in attendance.

Olivia and new beau Adam were apparently by each other’s side “the entire night.”

They were also seen holding hands.

Adam Faze (R) with business partner Jamie Dolan
Adam Faze (R) with business partner Jamie Dolan. Picture: Getty

Who is Adam Faze and how old is he?

Adam, who is thought to be around 20 years old, is a former contributor at Forbes who now works in TV, film and music production.

He’s produced videos for a few big names including G-Eazy.

The entertainment guru co-owns an independent production company called Must B Nice with business partner Jamie Dolan.

Olivia and Adam apparently met through friends in the industry.

E!’s source said: “It’s only been a few months but she seems really happy with him and they are definitely dating exclusively and getting serious."

Neither Olivia or Adam are yet to speak out about their rumoured new relationship.

