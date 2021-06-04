The Olivia Rodrigo Lyrics Everyone Is Getting Tattooed

4 June 2021, 15:52 | Updated: 4 June 2021, 15:57

Dedicated fans have been getting some iconic Olivia Rodrigo lyrics tattooed
Dedicated fans have been getting some iconic Olivia Rodrigo lyrics tattooed. Picture: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram
Olivia Rodrigo fans have proven to be so die-hard, they’re getting tattoos of her lyrics!

Olivia Rodrigo has become a pop sensation in less than a year with multiple bops and we still can’t pick our fave!

From ‘drivers license’ to ‘deja vu’ and ‘traitor’, it’s just getting easier to become a full-time stan at this point.

Some people are so invested in the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star’s lyrics, though, that they’re making it a permanent part of their lives.

Yep - they’re getting her lyrics tattooed!

Just in case you were wondering what it would look like to get an Olivia Rodrigo tattoo or you’re looking for some inspo, take a look below…

There are a number of Olivia Rodrigo lyrics fans are getting inked
There are a number of Olivia Rodrigo lyrics fans are getting inked. Picture: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo ‘brutal’ lyrics tattoo

One fan got Olivia Rodrigo's 'brutal' lyrics tattooed
One fan got Olivia Rodrigo's 'brutal' lyrics tattooed. Picture: Twitter

Taking inspo from Olivia’s ‘brutal’ hit bop, one fan got the lyrics ‘God, it’s brutal out here’ tattooed down the side of her forearm.

If that’s not incredible enough, the 18-year-old songstress even liked the fan’s tweet on Twitter - we’d be freaking out at this point!

Olivia Rodrigo ‘Sour’ tattoo

'Sour' is the title of Olivia Rodrigo's debut album
'Sour' is the title of Olivia Rodrigo's debut album. Picture: Twitter

What better way to kill time than to get your fave artist’s debut album title inked on your skin?

That’s exactly what one fan did while waiting for their flight - the dedication is unreal!

Olivia Rodrigo ‘good 4 u’ tattoo

Olivia Rodrigo's fans are getting her lyrics tattooed
Olivia Rodrigo's fans are getting her lyrics tattooed. Picture: Twitter

A simple yet stunning piece of body art was done by a fan who had Olivia’s ‘good 4 u’ song titled tattooed just above her knee.

We’re sure the pop star would be in awe about being the muse behind these tattoos, guys!

