Is Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Traitor’ About Joshua Bassett? Her Lyrics About ‘Betrayal’ Explained

21 May 2021, 13:29

Are Olivia Rodrigo's 'traitor' lyrics about Joshua Bassett?
Are Olivia Rodrigo's 'traitor' lyrics about Joshua Bassett? Picture: Getty/YouTube
Olivia Rodrigo has dropped her debut album ‘Sour’ and fans have been wondering if the lyrics point to her rumoured relationship with Joshua Bassett.

Olivia Rodrigo has just shared her debut album ‘Sour’ with the world and it includes a huge list of bops including ‘drivers license’, ‘good 4 u’ and ‘deja vu’.

One of her new songs, ‘traitor’, uncovers the 18-year-old’s heartache following a breakup, which some fans have speculated could be about Joshua Bassett and their rumoured love triangle with Sabrina Carpenter.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett

The High School Musical: The Series actress is no stranger to penning lyrics about her lessons learnt following the end of a romance and this time she’s getting real about an ex who “betrayed” her.

But is ‘traitor’ about Joshua Bassett? And what do the lyrics mean?

Let’s take a look…

Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut album 'Sour'
Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut album 'Sour'. Picture: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram

Are Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘traitor’ lyrics about Joshua Bassett?

Much like her other heartbreak ballads, Olivia’s ‘traitor’ lyrics show the young Disney star opening up about an ex moving on very quickly from their relationship.

So, why do people think it’s about her HSMTMTS co-star Joshua? Olivia sings:

“You betrayed me / And I know that you’ll never feel sorry / For the way I hurt, yeah / You talked to her when we were together / Loved you at your worst but that didn’t matter / It took you two weeks to go off and date her / Guess you didn’t cheat, but you’re still a traitor.”

Olivia Rodrigo fans think 'traitor' is about Joshua Bassett
Olivia Rodrigo fans think 'traitor' is about Joshua Bassett. Picture: Getty

The lyrics point to a third person whom the ex in question moves on with, so it wasn’t long before the Olivia/Sabrina/Joshua love triangle theories circulated all over again - which, if you didn’t already know, is one of the biggest conspiracy theories of this year so far.

Of course, Olivia and Joshua have never actually confirmed that they dated, but fans are adamant.

Take a look at the lyrics for ‘traitor’ and decide for yourself…

Olivia Rodrigo's first album 'Sour' has been a hit with fans
Olivia Rodrigo's first album 'Sour' has been a hit with fans. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to Olivia Rodrigo’s song ‘traitor’?

[Intro]
Ooh, ooh
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

[Verse 1]
Brown guilty eyes and
Little white lies, yeah
I played dumb but I always knew
That you talked to her
Maybe did even worse
I kept quiet so I could keep you

[Pre-Chorus]
And ain't it funny how you ran to her
The second that we called it quits?
And ain't it funny how you said you were friends?
Now it sure as hell don't look like it

[Chorus]
You betrayed me
And I know that you'll never feel sorry
For the way I hurt, yeah
You talked to her when we were together
Loved you at your worst but that didn't matter
It took you two weeks to go off and date her
Guess you didn't cheat, but you're still a traitor

[Verse 2]
Now you bring her around
Just to shut me down
Show her off like she's a new trophy
And I know if you were true
There's no damn way that you
Could fall in love with somebody that quickly

[Pre-Chorus]
And ain't it funny, all the twisted games
All the questions you used to avoid?
Ain't it funny, remember I brought her up
And you told me I was paranoid?

[Chorus]
You betrayed me
And I know that you'll never feel sorry
For the way I hurt, yeah
You talked to her when we were together
Loved you at your worst but that didn't matter
It took you two weeks to go off and date her
Guess you didn't cheat, but you're still a traitor

[Bridge]
(Ah-ah-ah)
God, I wish that you had thought this through
Before I went and fell in love with you
(Ah-ah-ah)
When she's sleepin' in the bed we made
Don't you dare forget about the way

[Chorus]
You betrayed me
'Cause I know that you'll never feel sorry
For the way I hurt, yeah
You talked to her when we were together
You gave me your word but that didn't matter
It took you two weeks to go off and date her
Guess you didn't cheat, but you're still, you're still a traitor
(Ah-ah-ah)
Yeah, you're still a traitor

[Outro]
Ooh, ooh, ooh
God, I wish that you had thought this through
Before I went and fell in love with you

