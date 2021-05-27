All The Olivia Rodrigo Songs And Lyrics Thought To Be About Joshua Bassett

27 May 2021, 15:37 | Updated: 27 May 2021, 15:38

Which songs has Olivia Rodrigo written about Joshua Bassett?
Which songs has Olivia Rodrigo written about Joshua Bassett? Picture: Getty/Instagram
Many Olivia Rodrigo lyrics allude to her relationship with rumoured ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett, but which songs are actually about the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star?

There’s no doubt that Olivia Rodrigo has written some of the best teen love songs in the past year and there’s been a serious amount of speculation that many were penned about her rumoured ex-boyfriend, Joshua Bassett.

When ‘drivers license’ first dropped, it became the go-to heartbreak anthem and it wasn’t long before the biggest conspiracy of 2021 evolved - the alleged love triangle between the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-stars and Sabrina Carpenter.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett

Although neither Olivia nor Joshua have ever confirmed they were an item, that doesn’t stop fans from conspiring about their rumoured relationship, especially when there’s a lot of heartfelt lyrics to fall back on.

So, which songs has Olivia actually written about Joshua?

Let’s take a look at what fans think…

Olivia Rodrigo has penned a lot of lyrics about heartbreak
Olivia Rodrigo has penned a lot of lyrics about heartbreak. Picture: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘drivers license’

Olivia’s first hit bop was a heartbreak anthem that had everyone all over the world weeping about their first love.

The lyrics to ‘drivers license’ was actually the starting point for the conspiracy theories about the alleged love triangle between her, Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett.

She sings in it:

“And you're probably with that blonde girl Who always made me doubt She's so much older than me She's everything I'm insecure about Yeah, today I drove through the suburbs 'Cause how could I ever love someone else?”

Joshua and Sabrina appeared in a number of TikToks together just a few months after he was linked to Olivia, and Sabrina is four years older than her (and blonde) - alluding more to the fan theory that the song was penned about him.

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' album is heavily rumoured to have songs about Joshua Bassett
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' album is heavily rumoured to have songs about Joshua Bassett. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘good 4 u’

Much like ‘drivers license’, ‘good 4 u’ sees Olivia singing about an ex who has moved on quickly from their romance.

Channelling a bad breakup, she sings:

Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily You found a new girl and it only took a couple weeks Remember when you said that you wanted to give me the world?”

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘traitor’

We’re sensing a theme here - ‘traitor’ also has been speculated to draw comparisons with what we’ve heard about her and Joshua, with Olivia speaking about “betrayal" in a relationship.

Olivia once again references an ex moving on quickly, as she sings:

You betrayed me / And I know that you’ll never feel sorry / For the way I hurt, yeah / You talked to her when we were together / Loved you at your worst but that didn’t matter / It took you two weeks to go off and date her / Guess you didn’t cheat, but you’re still a traitor.”

Olivia Rodrigo is rumoured to have dated Joshua Bassett
Olivia Rodrigo is rumoured to have dated Joshua Bassett. Picture: Getty

Olivia Rodrigo’s songs about Joshua Bassett on ‘Sour’ album

It’s hard to rule out which songs don’t have elements that could allude to Olivia Rodrigo’s rumoured relationship with Joshua - especially since she’s never publicly confirmed it, so there's a lot of speculation.

However, a number of fans have compared the lyrics from the following songs to the rumoured romance between the young stars, so we’ll let you listen to them and make your own mind up!

  • ‘happier’
  • ‘enough for you’
  • ‘deja vu’

