Olivia Rodrigo Is Releasing Her Own Documentary – Here’s How To Watch

Olivia Rodrigo has a documentary about the story behind her debut album ‘SOUR’ coming to Disney+.

Olivia Rodrigo is releasing a documentary about the creation of her first album, and it’s coming to Disney+ in just a few weeks.

The ‘Good 4 U’ singer documented the making of her debut album ‘Sour’, which broke records after its release in May 2021.

It became the biggest-selling debut album in history following its release, beating the likes of Cardi B’s ‘Invasion of Privacy.’

And now fans will get to know the full story behind ‘SOUR’ with Olivia’s new documentary, driving home to u.

Here’s when it’s coming out, how to watch and all the details you need on Rodrigo’s documentary….

Olivia Rodrigo is releasing a documentary on Disney+. Picture: Getty

When is Olivia Rodrigo’s driving home to u documentary coming out?

Olivia’s documentary driving home to u is being released in March, although a specific release date is yet to be announced.

A TV trailer aired on NBC on 16 February, teasing the documentary and giving an insight into how her debut album was made.

Olivia Rodrigo released her debut album 'SOUR' last year. Picture: Getty

How to watch Olivia Rodrigo’s documentary in the UK

Olivia’s documentary is coming to Disney+, so anyone with a subscription will be able to follow the story behind her first album.

An official trailer is yet to be released online after US TV viewers got a first snippet.

What is Olivia Rodrigo’s documentary about?

Olivia’s documentary driving home to u follows the story and creation of the pop singer’s debut album, ’SOUR’.

The High School Musical: The Musical – The Series actress dropped her first single ‘drivers licence’ right at the start of 2021 and she quickly created her first album to be released just a few months later in May.

Fans will get to see what went in to the album and where the inspiration for its songs, including ‘Good 4 u’, ‘brutal’ and ‘traitor’ came from.

