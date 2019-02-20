Who Is Jordyn Woods? Kylie Jenner's Best Friend And KUWTK Star Who Reportedly Cheated With Tristan Thompson

20 February 2019, 10:39 | Updated: 20 February 2019, 10:42

Get to know Jordyn Woods - AKA Kylie Jenner's BFF
Get to know Jordyn Woods - AKA Kylie Jenner's BFF.

Jordyn Woods is pretty much part of the furniture when it comes to the Kardashian clan. But recent revelations may mean that's about to change.

Jordyn and Kylie have been pals for years, with Woods making various appearances on the hit show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

She also featured in Kylie Jenner's video announcing the birth of her baby girl, Stormi.

But who is she and how is she involved in Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's split? Here's the lowdown...

Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Split After He 'Cheated' With Kylie's Jenner's Friend Jordyn Woods

Who is Jordyn Woods?

Model Jordyn Woods, 21, is best known for being Kylie Jenner's bestie and for her appearances on KUWTK.

She's racked up an impressive presence on Instagram, too, with over 8 million followers to date.

Jordyn is the daughter of Elizabeth and John Woods.

Tragically, her father passed away in 2018 after battling cancer.

Her mother is a Talent and Brand Manager at Mixed Image Media and Woods Marketing group.

Jordyn also has a tattoo artist brother and a sister who is a musician.

Jordyn recently joined Kylie and baby Stormi on holiday
Jordyn recently joined Kylie and baby Stormi on holiday. Picture: Instagram

What are the Tristan Thompson cheating claims?

It's fair to say Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson have had a tumultuous relationship, and now the pair have split over cheating claims.

While there have been accusations previously, Jordyn Woods is now reportedly involved.

This could mean the end of Kylie and Jordyn's friendship, as Khloe's younger sister will be put in a very compromising position.

