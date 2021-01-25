How Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Are Keeping Romance Low-Key On Set Of Don’t Worry, Darling

25 January 2021, 14:42

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are working together on Don't Worry, Darling
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are working together on Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are filming Don’t Worry, Darling together, but are keeping things strictly professional.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde met and grew close on the set of Don’t Worry, Darling and as their relationship grows serious they’re reportedly managing to keep things on a professional level while at work.

Sharing a work environment with a loved one was always going to be tricky, but ever the pros Harry and Olivia have proved their romance won’t get in the way.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde met on set of Don't Worry, Darling
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde met on set of Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

An insider close to the production of the new movie told Entertainment Tonight that Olivia "makes sure the vibe on her set is professional, collaborative, and fun."

"She really creates a little community. She wasn’t joking when she said she has zero-tolerance for assholes," they added.

The entire cast and crew including Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Dakota Johnson and Gemma Chan are said to have become a “super tight-knit group.”

Their relationship apparently isn’t a secret on set and neither of the stars have let it get in the way of the job they’re doing.

Olivia Wilde has created a 'tight-knit community' on set of Don't Worry Darling
Olivia Wilde has created a 'tight-knit community' on set of Don't Worry Darling. Picture: Getty

The source also added the photos of the couple that first emerged at their friend’s wedding were “absolutely not leaked or staged”.

News Harry and Olivia are dating was revealed when they attended Harry’s agent’s wedding together when the couple were pictured hand in hand.

They’ve since been photographed on an outing with friends looking relaxed and happy side by side and moving bags of belongings into a house together.

