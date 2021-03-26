Is Kendall Jenner Pregnant? Model Addresses Baby Rumours After Kris Jenner Shares 'Pregnancy Announcement'

26 March 2021

Kendall Jenner responded to the pregnancy rumours.
Kendall Jenner responded to the pregnancy rumours. Picture: Instagram/E!

Following the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, rumours have been flying around that Kendall Jenner could be expecting a baby, but is Kendall pregnant?

Kendall Jenner has been a hot topic on social media recently, with everyone wondering if the supermodel is pregnant.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which has just begun its final season, aired a brand-new episode which led to many fans wondering if she’s expecting her first child, so much so, that the 25-year-old has gone on to address the speculation.

But is Kendall Jenner pregnant? And why does everyone think she is?

Here’s what we know…

Is Kendall Jenner pregnant?

In short, no, Kendall, who is dating NBA star Devin Booker, is not pregnant.

Kendall was forced to address pregnancy rumours that were swirling around following her chat with her sisters about having baby fever in the latest episode of KUWTK.

Why does everyone think Kendall Jenner is pregnant?

The star, who just launched her own Tequila line, was babysitting her nieces and nephews in the latest KUWTK episode and told her sisters, Khloe and Kim that she was becoming broody.

Speaking about how she’s been thinking more about having kids in future, she said: “I’m the only one in my family who doesn’t have a kid. During quarantine, you get bored and start thinking about a lot of things. And then I’ll see True and North playing together, and I want kids. Badly. Soon.”

After babysitting True, Chicago and Psalm, she told her older sisters she felt more confident about mothering duties in future, adding: “They actually made me feel a lot better about having kids one day. Maybe not right this second."

This then led to Kris Jenner aka their momager tweeting a baby bottle emoji, alongside, “You got this @kendalljenner,” and some fans didn’t realise she was live-tweeting whilst watching the new episode, leading some people to be seriously confused and sparking pregnancy speculation.

However, Kendall was quick to clear up the rumours, by responding to Kris’ tweet, writing: “Mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement!” alongside a facepalm and laughing emoji.

Kenny remains to be the only Kardashian-Jenner sister who is yet to have a child.

