Why Kendall Jenner’s Tequila Is Called 818: The Sentimental Meaning Behind It Explained

17 February 2021, 10:48

Kendall Jenner launched her own line of tequila.
Kendall Jenner launched her own line of tequila. Picture: PA/Instagram

Kendall Jenner launched her very own tequila brand called ‘818’ and here’s the very wholesome meaning behind its name.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kendall Jenner took fans by surprise after revealing she’s launched her very own line of tequila.

The supermodel star of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has now joined her sisters in having a side hustle in her name.

Sharing the announcement, the 25-year-old took to Instagram to share a video of her trying the tequila, writing: “For almost 4 years I’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING [celebration emoji] ..3.5 years later I think we’ve done it!

“This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and I can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon.”

Kendall Jenner Responds After Fans Comment On ‘Photoshopped’ Lingerie Photo

Since Kenny’s announcement, people have been wondering what the meaning is behind the ‘818’ brand name.

So, why is Kendall’s tequila called 818? Here's what we know.

Kendall Jenner has launched her own tequila line.
Kendall Jenner has launched her own tequila line. Picture: Instagram

What is the meaning behind Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila name?

It turns out the model’s reasoning for calling her alcohol line ‘818’ has a super sentimental meaning behind it.

818 is the area code for Calabasas, where she was raised and the Kardashians have been known to live for years - so Kenny is pretty much just paying homage to her hometown!

The family even launched Keeping Up With The Kardashians whilst living in their Calabasas home, back in 2007.

The 818 area code has a number of other Californian cities that fall under it, including Agoura Hills, Burbank, Glendale, La Canada, Flintridge and San Fernando.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

There were a number of Easter eggs in To All The Boys 3.

To All The Boys 3: Three Iconic Moments You Missed

TV & Film

Regé-Jean Page is in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend

Who Is Regé-Jean Page’s Girlfriend Emily Brown? Meet The Bridgerton Star's Actual Lover

Harry Styles's 'Don't Worry Darling' stunt double revealed

Harry Styles's 'Don't Worry Darling' Stunt Double Praises Incredible Team

TV & Film

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have confirmed their relationhsip

Kourtney Kardashian And Boyfriend Travis Barker Finally Make Instagram Debut

Elisa Lam used her Tumblr page during her visit to LA.

The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel: Elisa Lam’s Tumblr Page Unveiled

TV & Film

Jesy Nelson sparks solo music theories after cryptic music Instagram post

Jesy Nelson's Cryptic Post Has Fans Convinced She's Working On Solo Music

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive