Why Kendall Jenner’s Tequila Is Called 818: The Sentimental Meaning Behind It Explained

Kendall Jenner launched her own line of tequila. Picture: PA/Instagram

Kendall Jenner launched her very own tequila brand called ‘818’ and here’s the very wholesome meaning behind its name.

Kendall Jenner took fans by surprise after revealing she’s launched her very own line of tequila.

The supermodel star of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has now joined her sisters in having a side hustle in her name.

Sharing the announcement, the 25-year-old took to Instagram to share a video of her trying the tequila, writing: “For almost 4 years I’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING [celebration emoji] ..3.5 years later I think we’ve done it!

“This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and I can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon.”

Since Kenny’s announcement, people have been wondering what the meaning is behind the ‘818’ brand name.

So, why is Kendall’s tequila called 818? Here's what we know.

Kendall Jenner has launched her own tequila line. Picture: Instagram

What is the meaning behind Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila name?

It turns out the model’s reasoning for calling her alcohol line ‘818’ has a super sentimental meaning behind it.

818 is the area code for Calabasas, where she was raised and the Kardashians have been known to live for years - so Kenny is pretty much just paying homage to her hometown!

The family even launched Keeping Up With The Kardashians whilst living in their Calabasas home, back in 2007.

The 818 area code has a number of other Californian cities that fall under it, including Agoura Hills, Burbank, Glendale, La Canada, Flintridge and San Fernando.

