Kendall Jenner Responds After Fans Comment On ‘Photoshopped’ Lingerie Photo

Kendall Jenner shared some kind words with fans on social media. Picture: Instagram

Kendall Jenner has opened up about her own insecurities after her SKIMS photoshoot picture went viral, with some people accusing the model of editing the photo.

By Capital FM

Kendall Jenner has been making headlines recently after a photo of her in lingerie for her sister Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS photoshoot went viral.

Showing off some behind-the-scenes clips and snaps from Kim’s Valentine’s Day collection, Kendall, Kim and Kylie Jenner posed side-by-side in some seriously racy red lingerie and one snap, in particular, sparked a lot of tweets about the supermodel sister.

Hundreds of fans took to Twitter to share the mirror pic of Kendall while comparing it to their own bodies.

However, the 25-year-old was quick to shut down self-hate comments, opening up about her own insecurities.

Kendall Jenner's red lingerie snap went viral. Picture: Instagram

Kendall Jenner shared some inspiring words on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

After one fan tweeted: “I got 99 problems and looking like Kendall Jenner would solve all of them,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star responded with some words of self-love.

She replied: “I am an extremely lucky girl. Appreciative of all that I have.

“But I want you to know I have bad days too and that I hear you!

“You are beautiful just the way you are!!! It’s not always as perfect as it may seem [heart emoji].”

An Instagram account called out Kendall's pic, claiming she 'edited' it. Picture: Instagram

While some fans were quick to sing Kendall’s praises and tweet about how everyone should embrace their own bodies, others were calling out the model for promoting ‘unrealistic body standards’, claiming they noticed some ‘Photoshop fails’ in her pics.

An Instagram account called @problematicfame put side-by-side pictures of Kendall on their story, saying ‘Photoshop needs to stop’.

Kendall is yet to address the rumours about 'editing' her pictures and in other news has just gone public with NBA player boyfriend, Devin Booker!

