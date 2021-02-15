Kendall Jenner Responds After Fans Comment On ‘Photoshopped’ Lingerie Photo

15 February 2021, 16:49 | Updated: 15 February 2021, 17:27

Kendall Jenner shared some kind words with fans on social media.
Kendall Jenner shared some kind words with fans on social media. Picture: Instagram

Kendall Jenner has opened up about her own insecurities after her SKIMS photoshoot picture went viral, with some people accusing the model of editing the photo.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kendall Jenner has been making headlines recently after a photo of her in lingerie for her sister Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS photoshoot went viral.

Showing off some behind-the-scenes clips and snaps from Kim’s Valentine’s Day collection, Kendall, Kim and Kylie Jenner posed side-by-side in some seriously racy red lingerie and one snap, in particular, sparked a lot of tweets about the supermodel sister.

Kim Kardashian Hits Back At Critics Who Doubted North’s Impressive Painting Skills

Hundreds of fans took to Twitter to share the mirror pic of Kendall while comparing it to their own bodies.

However, the 25-year-old was quick to shut down self-hate comments, opening up about her own insecurities.

Kendall Jenner's red lingerie snap went viral.
Kendall Jenner's red lingerie snap went viral. Picture: Instagram
Kendall Jenner shared some inspiring words on Twitter.
Kendall Jenner shared some inspiring words on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

After one fan tweeted: “I got 99 problems and looking like Kendall Jenner would solve all of them,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star responded with some words of self-love.

She replied: “I am an extremely lucky girl. Appreciative of all that I have.

“But I want you to know I have bad days too and that I hear you!

“You are beautiful just the way you are!!! It’s not always as perfect as it may seem [heart emoji].”

An Instagram account called out Kendall's pic, claiming she 'edited' it.
An Instagram account called out Kendall's pic, claiming she 'edited' it. Picture: Instagram

While some fans were quick to sing Kendall’s praises and tweet about how everyone should embrace their own bodies, others were calling out the model for promoting ‘unrealistic body standards’, claiming they noticed some ‘Photoshop fails’ in her pics.

An Instagram account called @problematicfame put side-by-side pictures of Kendall on their story, saying ‘Photoshop needs to stop’.

Kendall is yet to address the rumours about 'editing' her pictures and in other news has just gone public with NBA player boyfriend, Devin Booker!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared a heartfelt post for Andre Gray on Valentine's Day.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Reveals The Title Of Her And Andre Gray's Future Wedding Song

Gigi Hadid's Valentine's post had fans wondering if she's pregnant again

Is Gigi Hadid Pregnant? The Picture Fans Thought Was A Baby Announcement

Alev Aydin shared his first relationship post with Halsey on Instagram.

Halsey’s Boyfriend Alev Aydin Gushes About The Pregnant Star In First-Ever Post Together

Caroline Flack is being remembered one year on from her tragic death

Caroline Flack Remembered One Year On As Laura Whitmore And Iain Stirling Lead Tributes

Gigi Hadid shared family pics with Zayn and baby Khai.

Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Picture Of Zayn Malik With Baby Khai On Valentine’s Day

'Don't Worry Darling' wraps as Harry Styles and Florence Pugh give gifts to crew

Don't Worry Darling Wraps As Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Give Gifts To The Crew

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive