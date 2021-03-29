Harry Styles Fans Celebrate 11 Years Since His Iconic X Factor Audition That Led To One Direction

Harry Styles fans are celebrating his 11th anniversary of his X Factor audition. Picture: ITV/Getty

One Direction fans have been reminiscing about Harry Styles’ X Factor audition which took place 11 years ago!

By Capital FM

Harry Styles left a huge mark on our hearts 11 years ago when he first took to the X Factor stage for his iconic audition, which led to his One Direction grouping!

With the ‘Adore You’ star getting put into arguably the biggest boyband of our generation alongside Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik, it’s no wonder fans were celebrating the day!

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer’s audition took place on 27 March 2010, and fans were reminiscing about his flawless rendition of ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder and celebrating the successful career he’s gone on to achieve.

So many messages of love were shared on Twitter to commemorate the day and it’s fair to say fans were getting seriously emotional!

Harry Styles auditioned for the X Factor in 2010. Picture: ITV

Harry Styles is now a Grammy winner. Picture: PA

One person tweeted: “Wow, 11 years ago harry styles auditioned for the x factor and he has achieved so much. so proud of my idol, I can’t wait to finally meet you and have the opportunity to tell you how much I love you. see u soon on love on tour x4 @Harry_Styles [sic].”

“11yrs ago he went on the X factor then came 1D and now a solo artist who won his first Grammy incredible and all the other things he has achieved Absolutely amazing I love you Harry and so proud of you and everything you have done over the years @Harry_Styles #HarryStyles [sic],” shared another proud fan.

Another heartfelt message read: “Your X Factor audition is 11 now, @Harry_Styles . You were just 16-year-old boy, with plans and dreams. You sang so wonderfully 'Isn't She Lovely'! Your voice sounded really beautiful and great. Your acapella singing was something really wonderful - a beautiful masterpiece [sic].”

11yrs ago he went on the X factor then came 1D and now a solo artist who won his first Grammy incredible and all the other things he has achieved Absolutely amazing I love you Harry and so proud of you and everything you have done over the years 💙 @Harry_Styles #HarryStyles — 😘 (@dimpleshs) March 27, 2021

Your X Factor audition is 11 now, @Harry_Styles. You were just 16-year-old boy, with plans and dreams. You sang so wonderfully 'Isn't She Lovely'! Your voice sounded really beautiful and great. Your acapella singing was something really wonderful - a beautiful masterpiece.



1/7 pic.twitter.com/EHCBy1Eo5n — Real Fans Love Harry 💞 #FineLine (@TheHomeOfLoveHS) March 27, 2021

The sweet messages were also shared alongside snaps of 16-year-old Harry on the day he auditioned, and we can’t believe how fast time has gone!

The pop star has gone on to do some amazing things, including pursuing an acting career as well as recently winning his first-ever Grammy Award.

We’re super proud, Haz!

