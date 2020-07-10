WATCH: Harry Styles Auditioned For X Factor Ten Years Ago & Fans Are In Their Feelings

Harry Styles made history auditioning for the X Factor ten years ago, and fans are looking back at the past decade and how far the 'Adore You' singer has come, from One Direction mania to an incredible solo artist.

Harry Styles stepped out onto The X Factor stage exactly ten years ago, starting his life-changing journey into the biggest boyband of all time, One Direction before launching his enormously successful solo career.

Fans are getting nostalgic watching a 16-year-old Harry, with his trademark floppy locks, wander out onto the stage and charm everyone's socks off- and ten years on, what's changed?!

Harry Styles auditioned for the X Factor ten years ago. Picture: Youtube ITV X Factor

Bursting with pride, fans are flooding Twitter with comments reminiscing about the day Harry told Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh he works in a bakery, before belting out Stevie Wonder's 'Isn't She Lovely' and winning over the crowd, judges, entire nation, and eventually... the whole world!

Harry Styles fans are getting emotional seeing his X Factor audition. Picture: Twitter

From fans writing, "i feel like a proud mom pls", to straight up 'i'm sobbing', it seems like only yesterday 1D were starting out as young singers trying to find their way, now, as one fan wrote, Harry practically 'owns Gucci', (he is the face of their men's tailoring campaign, and boy does he do it well).

The ten year anniversary since the band was formed is fast approaching on 23rd July, and although there have been whispers Harry, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne maybe have something in store for us, nothing has been confirmed.

Liam's said he's up for doing something, but as lockdown has ground pretty much everything in the entertainment industry to a halt, we're all having to hold our breath to see what the day brings!

