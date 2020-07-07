Niall Horan's X Factor Dance Audition Has One Direction Fans Wondering Why Zayn's Always Get Dragged

Niall Horan's X Factor dance audition raises questions over Zayn's reputation as the bad dancer. Picture: The X Factor/ Twitter

Niall Horan's adorable X Factor dance audition has lead to One Direction fans asking why Zayn's abilities get dragged because the 'No Judgement' singer's is pretty hilarious as well.

A One Direction fan has resurfaced Niall Horan's X Factor dancing audition to ask why Zayn is always the band member getting dragged for his moves, when the Irish singer's abilities are kind of also hilarious bad.

In a tweet which has gone viral, fan page @1Dzoom wrote: "I cant believe y'all made fun of zayn when niall was out here dancing like this" along with the clip of a teenage Niall and all his limbs flailing about, and honestly, they have a point.

In the clip, Niall can be seen giving his best shot to the Lady Gaga and Beyoncé 'Telephone' routine set by choreographer Brian Freedman.

His bleach blonde hair identifying him, he has a somewhat wooden style of dancing, unsurprising to us now as his talents lie in guitar, singing and songwriting.

i cant believe y'all made fun of zayn when niall was out here dancing like this https://t.co/VGYdT0PjSS — One Direction Zoom (@1Dzoom) July 6, 2020

It was during these exact group dance auditions that Zayn refused to take part, saying backstage:

"I seriously don't wanna do it, because I hate dancing, I've never done it before and I just feel like an idiot dancing with people who are clearly better than me."

After a pep talk from Simon Cowell, he took to the stage and gave it his best shot, and the clip is a well-known moment from the show from his less than polished moves.

However, now Niall's have come back to haunt him, it's safe to say they were on par with the dance talent!

It's widely known the biggest boyband in the world, whose ten year anniversary is fast approaching on the 23rd July, couldn't dance, avoiding routines and choreography, not that it mattered to any fan!

Tbh all of them dancing in this is funny — ✨esha.amir✨ (@streamxcalmxzjm) July 7, 2020

One Direction fans crack up at Niall Horan's hilarious dance audition. Picture: Twitter

The most of a routine they ever put together was re-enacting the famous dance done on The Inbetweeners Movie which consists of stepping from side-to-side, but what can see what- that was their brand, and it worked!

Fans are absolutely howling watching their favourite fumble about on stage, and it's totally OK to laugh, because both are hugely talented and successful in their own right!

