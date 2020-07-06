Zayn Malik Buys £250k House For His Little Sister, Her Husband And New Baby

6 July 2020, 09:00

Zayn Malik has bought his sister a house for her new family
Zayn Malik has bought his sister a house for her new family. Picture: Getty / Safaar Malik/Instagram

Zayn Malik has splashed out £250k on a house for his little sister, after she became a mum in January and got married last year.

Zayn Malik treated his 17-year-old sister Safaa to a luxury four-bedroom house just a few doors down from the one he previously bought their mum Trisha.

Safaa married her boyfriend Martin Tiser, 18, in September last year in a plush ceremony Zayn appeared to miss out on.

And in January she welcomed her first baby.

Zayn Malik Voice Double Goes Viral On Twitter After Fans Mistake Him For Former One Direction Star

The former One Direction star snapped up the property for his little sister after she began searching for a home close to their mum.

Safaar Malik welcomed her first baby in January this year
Safaar Malik welcomed her first baby in January this year. Picture: Safaar Malik/Instagram

A source told the tabloids: “He knew they needed their own place with a new baby but Safaa didn’t want to be too far away from her mum.

“So, buying a place in the same street was the ideal solution. "They’ve got their independence but a support network on the doorstep if they need it.”

Zayn’s sister married in a traditional Muslim ceremony last year, shortly announcing Safaa’s pregnancy a few weeks after

The ‘Pillowtalk’ singer seemingly missed the September wedding, but returned home to the UK shortly after she welcomed the star’s new niece.

Zayn too is about to become a parent to a daughter, after it was revealed girlfriend Gigi Hadid is pregnant with a little girl

The couple have been keeping a low-key appearance the past few months living on the model’s family’s farm in Pennsylvania.

Gigi is due to give birth in September.

> Download Our App For All The Latest One Direction News

More News

See more More News

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simspon's relationship timeline.

Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Together?

Miley Cyrus

Grant Crapp accused of having secret girlfriend whilst with Tayla Damir

Did Grant Crapp Have A Secret Girlfriend Whilst With Taylor Damir On Love Island Australia?
Adele is working with Whitney Houston's producer Raphael Saadiq

Adele ‘Working With John Legend And Whitney Houston’s Producer Raphael Saadiq' For New Album
JK Rowling has upset fans with her comments.

JK Rowling Slammed For Comparing Transgender Hormone Therapy To Gay Conversion Therapy

Gogglebox star reveals none of the families have ever met

Gogglebox Star Reveals Families Aren't Friends & Have Never Met Each Other

Rishi Sunak will update the country on the economy on Wednesday

Rishi Sunak Considering Giving £500 Vouchers To Every UK Adult To Boost Industries Hit By Covid-19

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos