Zayn Malik Buys £250k House For His Little Sister, Her Husband And New Baby

Zayn Malik has bought his sister a house for her new family. Picture: Getty / Safaar Malik/Instagram

Zayn Malik has splashed out £250k on a house for his little sister, after she became a mum in January and got married last year.

Zayn Malik treated his 17-year-old sister Safaa to a luxury four-bedroom house just a few doors down from the one he previously bought their mum Trisha.

Safaa married her boyfriend Martin Tiser, 18, in September last year in a plush ceremony Zayn appeared to miss out on.

And in January she welcomed her first baby.

The former One Direction star snapped up the property for his little sister after she began searching for a home close to their mum.

Safaar Malik welcomed her first baby in January this year. Picture: Safaar Malik/Instagram

A source told the tabloids: “He knew they needed their own place with a new baby but Safaa didn’t want to be too far away from her mum.

“So, buying a place in the same street was the ideal solution. "They’ve got their independence but a support network on the doorstep if they need it.”

Zayn’s sister married in a traditional Muslim ceremony last year, shortly announcing Safaa’s pregnancy a few weeks after

The ‘Pillowtalk’ singer seemingly missed the September wedding, but returned home to the UK shortly after she welcomed the star’s new niece.

Zayn too is about to become a parent to a daughter, after it was revealed girlfriend Gigi Hadid is pregnant with a little girl

The couple have been keeping a low-key appearance the past few months living on the model’s family’s farm in Pennsylvania.

Gigi is due to give birth in September.

