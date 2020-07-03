Zayn Malik Voice Double Goes Viral On Twitter After Fans Mistake Him For Former One Direction Star

Zayn Malik fans couldn't get over how much Adie Garcia sounded like the 1D star. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

A singer-songwriter has gone viral on Twitter after sharing audio of his voice and he sounds exactly like Zayn Malik!

A Zayn Malik voice-alike has been discovered and we can’t get over the similarity!

Singer-songwriter, Adie Garcia, took to Twitter to share his cover of a compilation of One Direction songs, singing Zayn’s parts and it wasn’t long before it went viral.

One Direction Fan Makes July Calendar ‘So We Can Clown Together’ Ahead Of 10-Year Anniversary

The voice note has already received just under 70K views and got thousands of shares and likes.

The mash-up included 1D’s bangers 'Night Changes’, ‘Little Things’, ‘You & I’, ’Story of My Life’, ‘Live While We’re Young’ and ‘One Thing’.

Zayn Malik’s part sa songs na:



•NIGHT CHANGES

•LITTLE THINGS

•YOU & I

•STORY OF MY LIFE

•LIVE WHILE WE’RE YOUNG

•ONE THING



(Izz mah voice) Wala lang magawa matagal na to 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zE9MZjoxVs — Ads (@Adadieee) June 30, 2020

Directioners rushed to the comments to make comparisons with the father-to-be’s voice, explaining their shock at the similarity.

One person tweeted: “WHAT THIS IS SO GOOD.”

“OMG ZAYN????,” added another.

A third said: “I thought u were Zayn for a sec [sic].”

Zayn Malik's fans were convinced the star was covering the One Direction songs. Picture: Twitter

1D fans mistook the singer for Zayn Malik. Picture: Twitter

The audio definitely came at the right time as we approach the 10-year anniversary of Zayn, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson forming the biggest boyband of our generation.

The big date, July 23, has been getting fans excited on another level due to rumours about the possibility of a reunion.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, it hasn’t stopped eager fans hoping for one last sing-song from the boys to commemorate the amazing decade they’ve had in their careers!

> Grab Our App For The Latest One Direction News