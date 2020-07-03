Zayn Malik Voice Double Goes Viral On Twitter After Fans Mistake Him For Former One Direction Star

3 July 2020, 12:09

Zayn Malik fans couldn't get over how much Adie Garcia sounded like the 1D star
Zayn Malik fans couldn't get over how much Adie Garcia sounded like the 1D star. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

A singer-songwriter has gone viral on Twitter after sharing audio of his voice and he sounds exactly like Zayn Malik!

A Zayn Malik voice-alike has been discovered and we can’t get over the similarity!

Singer-songwriter, Adie Garcia, took to Twitter to share his cover of a compilation of One Direction songs, singing Zayn’s parts and it wasn’t long before it went viral.

One Direction Fan Makes July Calendar ‘So We Can Clown Together’ Ahead Of 10-Year Anniversary

The voice note has already received just under 70K views and got thousands of shares and likes.

The mash-up included 1D’s bangers 'Night Changes’, ‘Little Things’, ‘You & I’, ’Story of My Life’, ‘Live While We’re Young’ and ‘One Thing’.

Directioners rushed to the comments to make comparisons with the father-to-be’s voice, explaining their shock at the similarity.

One person tweeted: “WHAT THIS IS SO GOOD.”

“OMG ZAYN????,” added another.

A third said: “I thought u were Zayn for a sec [sic].”

Zayn Malik's fans were convinced the star was covering the One Direction songs
Zayn Malik's fans were convinced the star was covering the One Direction songs. Picture: Twitter
1D fans mistook the singer for Zayn Malik
1D fans mistook the singer for Zayn Malik. Picture: Twitter

The audio definitely came at the right time as we approach the 10-year anniversary of Zayn, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson forming the biggest boyband of our generation.

The big date, July 23, has been getting fans excited on another level due to rumours about the possibility of a reunion.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, it hasn’t stopped eager fans hoping for one last sing-song from the boys to commemorate the amazing decade they’ve had in their careers!

> Grab Our App For The Latest One Direction News

More News

See more More News

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp almost broke up for good on Love Island

Love Island’s Finn Tapp Had Row With Producers After Game Implied He ‘Had His Head Turned’ From Paige Turley
A huge list of countries has been officially approved as holiday locations you can travel to

Full List Of Approved Countries England Can Travel To Which Are Exempt From Quarantine

Jaxon and Shelby's romance didn't last on Love Island Australia

Love Island Australia: Jaxon Admits He ‘Didn’t Have Fun’ With Shelby

TV & Film

A 'Fine Line' eyeshadow palette has been created by a Harry Styles fan

Harry Styles Fan Creates ‘Fine Line’ Inspired Eyeshadow Palette & It’s Glowy AF

Khloe Kardashian finally responds to Tristan Thompson engagement rumours

Are Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Together?

Gyms can reopen 'in a couple of weeks'

Boris Johnson Says Gyms Can Reopen In ‘A Couple Of Weeks’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos