Zayn Malik Voice Double Goes Viral On Twitter After Fans Mistake Him For Former One Direction Star
3 July 2020, 12:09
A singer-songwriter has gone viral on Twitter after sharing audio of his voice and he sounds exactly like Zayn Malik!
A Zayn Malik voice-alike has been discovered and we can’t get over the similarity!
Singer-songwriter, Adie Garcia, took to Twitter to share his cover of a compilation of One Direction songs, singing Zayn’s parts and it wasn’t long before it went viral.
One Direction Fan Makes July Calendar ‘So We Can Clown Together’ Ahead Of 10-Year Anniversary
The voice note has already received just under 70K views and got thousands of shares and likes.
The mash-up included 1D’s bangers 'Night Changes’, ‘Little Things’, ‘You & I’, ’Story of My Life’, ‘Live While We’re Young’ and ‘One Thing’.
Zayn Malik’s part sa songs na:— Ads (@Adadieee) June 30, 2020
•NIGHT CHANGES
•LITTLE THINGS
•YOU & I
•STORY OF MY LIFE
•LIVE WHILE WE’RE YOUNG
•ONE THING
(Izz mah voice) Wala lang magawa matagal na to 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zE9MZjoxVs
Directioners rushed to the comments to make comparisons with the father-to-be’s voice, explaining their shock at the similarity.
One person tweeted: “WHAT THIS IS SO GOOD.”
“OMG ZAYN????,” added another.
A third said: “I thought u were Zayn for a sec [sic].”
The audio definitely came at the right time as we approach the 10-year anniversary of Zayn, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson forming the biggest boyband of our generation.
The big date, July 23, has been getting fans excited on another level due to rumours about the possibility of a reunion.
Although it hasn’t been confirmed, it hasn’t stopped eager fans hoping for one last sing-song from the boys to commemorate the amazing decade they’ve had in their careers!
> Grab Our App For The Latest One Direction News