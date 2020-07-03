One Direction Fan Makes July Calendar ‘So We Can Clown Together’ Ahead Of 10-Year Anniversary

A One Direction fan made a mock-up of July's calendar amid reunion rumours. Picture: PA/Twitter

A One Direction fan has made a special calendar as we approach the 10th anniversary of Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik becoming a band.

One Direction fans have proven time and time again that they’re the most die-hard fanbase and their latest venture just adds to the list!

A Directioner - @tommowemadeit on Twitter - took to the app to share a July 2020 calendar, in honour of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik’s 10-year anniversary on July 23.

Sharing the creative project, the tweet read: “I’m making a one direction July calendar so we can all clown together.”

Other fans joined in to make a Twitter thread and one girl even made a twist on a Christmas song to accommodate the calendar, writing: “On the first day of July 1D gave to me, a FaceTime with Harry.”

i’m making a one direction july calendar so we can all clown together pic.twitter.com/AdF8Xpl1x8 — 𝐍𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐠𝐮𝐲 (@tommowemadeit) July 2, 2020

Fans took to Twitter to join in with the 1D calendar. Picture: Twitter

She added: “On the second day of July 1D gave to me, two cuties cuddling.”

This comes as we approach the long-anticipated 10-year anniversary of when the band formed on the X Factor, back in 2010.

The date has been exciting fans for a while now, as rumours have been flying about that the stars could be returning for a one-off reunion.

Page Six initially said back in April that 1D are looking at some way to celebrate their anniversary and ‘want to make something happen’.

One Direction's 10-year anniversary is coming up. Picture: Twitter

Sources at the US publication said: "There’s still a long way to go and a lot of hurdles. Obviously, at the moment anything they do would have to be done virtually.

“But there’s a lot of goodwill between them now and they want to make something happen.”

Since then, Liam has told a tabloid that a couple of his former bandmates had been ‘speaking together a lot’, however, Niall went on to later deny a reunion was in the works.

This hasn’t stopped fans from speculating, so we’ll see what the iconic date has in store for Directioners!

