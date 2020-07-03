One Direction Fan Makes July Calendar ‘So We Can Clown Together’ Ahead Of 10-Year Anniversary

3 July 2020, 10:44 | Updated: 3 July 2020, 11:24

A One Direction fan has made a special calendar as we approach the 10th anniversary of Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik becoming a band.

One Direction fans have proven time and time again that they’re the most die-hard fanbase and their latest venture just adds to the list!

A Directioner - @tommowemadeit on Twitter - took to the app to share a July 2020 calendar, in honour of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik’s 10-year anniversary on July 23.

One Direction Fans Reminisce About When Harry Styles Met Zayn Malik In X Factor Line Before Band Formed

Sharing the creative project, the tweet read: “I’m making a one direction July calendar so we can all clown together.”

Other fans joined in to make a Twitter thread and one girl even made a twist on a Christmas song to accommodate the calendar, writing: “On the first day of July 1D gave to me, a FaceTime with Harry.”

She added: “On the second day of July 1D gave to me, two cuties cuddling.”

This comes as we approach the long-anticipated 10-year anniversary of when the band formed on the X Factor, back in 2010.

The date has been exciting fans for a while now, as rumours have been flying about that the stars could be returning for a one-off reunion.

Page Six initially said back in April that 1D are looking at some way to celebrate their anniversary and ‘want to make something happen’.

Sources at the US publication said: "There’s still a long way to go and a lot of hurdles. Obviously, at the moment anything they do would have to be done virtually.

“But there’s a lot of goodwill between them now and they want to make something happen.”

Since then, Liam has told a tabloid that a couple of his former bandmates had been ‘speaking together a lot’, however, Niall went on to later deny a reunion was in the works.

This hasn’t stopped fans from speculating, so we’ll see what the iconic date has in store for Directioners!

