One Direction 10 Year Reunion: When Is It And Will There Be New Music?

Will One Direction be releasing new music? Picture: PA images

One Direction will reportedly reunite to celebrate their 10-year anniversary. But when is it and will there be new music?

One Direction fans are desperate to know what Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have in store for their 10-year anniversary reunion.

Liam recently revealed to his collaborator, Alesso, that the boys are in contact with one another and have ‘been trying to arrange the first Group FaceTime’. (What we’d give to be in that!)

> One Direction Reunion: Simon Cowell & James Corden 'Battling' To Host 10th Anniversary TV Special

But when is it and will there be new music? Let’s take a look…

When will the One Direction 10 year reunion happen?

We don’t have an exact date just yet but we can take an educated guess that it will be on or around July 23rd.

That is of course the day the boys were brought together during the 2010 series of The X Factor.

The boys all originally entered the show as solo artists but judges Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and (guest judge at the time) Nicole Sherzinger.

The first song they every performed together was ‘Torn’ at judges houses.

They ended up making it all the way to the final and finished in third place, behind Rebecca Ferguson, who finished in second place, and Matt Cardle, who won. The rest, as they say, is history!

Will One Direction release new music for their 10-year anniversary reunion?

It’s unclear if the boys will release new music but it’s safe to say we would die if it happened!

Even if we just got one single, as appose to a whole album - we’d take it!

> Grab Our App For The Latest One Direction News And Gossip