QUIZ: Only True 1D Fans Will Score 100% On This Lyric Quiz

one direction solo lyric quiz. Picture: Apple Music

We're talking One Direction member's SOLO music!

One Direction have some absolute classic pop tunes however if you took a chonce on their solo music then this quiz should be a walk in the park.

You see, all you have to do is, match the lyric with correct member of One Direction. Every lyric in here is taken from a song from their solo albums. Good luck!

One Direction’s Viral 'One Way Or Another' TikTok Resurfaces After Fan Notices Hilarious Individual Dances

> Grab Our App For The Best Quizzes Arounds