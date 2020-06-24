QUIZ: Only True 1D Fans Will Score 100% On This Lyric Quiz
24 June 2020, 17:43 | Updated: 24 June 2020, 17:49
We're talking One Direction member's SOLO music!
One Direction have some absolute classic pop tunes however if you took a chonce on their solo music then this quiz should be a walk in the park.
You see, all you have to do is, match the lyric with correct member of One Direction. Every lyric in here is taken from a song from their solo albums. Good luck!
One Direction’s Viral 'One Way Or Another' TikTok Resurfaces After Fan Notices Hilarious Individual Dances
> Grab Our App For The Best Quizzes Arounds