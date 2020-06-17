One Direction’s Viral 'One Way Or Another' TikTok Resurfaces After Fan Notices Hilarious Individual Dances

One Direction's old dancing video to 'One Way or Another' has circulated. Picture: Twitter/TikTok

‘One Way or Another’ by One Direction was one of the band’s funniest videos back in the day and now a TikTok user has brought it back to analyse Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik’s individual dance moves.

One Direction videos are a classic and the easiest type of clips to get hooked on and a TikTok user has now proven exactly why.

A fan of the X Factor stars has resurfaced an old video of the boys dancing to their cover of ‘One Way or Another’, outside 10 Downing Street.

She went that extra bit further and analysed each of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik’s hilariously awkward faces and individual dance moves and we are living for it!

Unsurprisingly, the TikTok has gone viral and received over 5.5million views and 1.1million likes in less than 24 hours - the power of Directioners!

Fans took to the comments to point out what each of the ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ singers were doing in the video and were cracking jokes.

One wrote: “Niall looks like they’re holding his family hostage behind the camera.”

“Zayn said it’s all or nothing baby,” wrote another.

A third penned: “Guys Niall didn’t drink his Red Bull that day leave him alone.”

nah this just came up on my tiktok and it was like look at them individually and it gave me flashbacks to the times one direction released videos I’d watch it back so many times so I could watch each individual in every bit of the video 😭 like I’d watch through just looking at pic.twitter.com/j4nIXuDB4w — maddie ♡ (@sunflower6hes) June 16, 2020

Directioners took to the comments to make jokes about the funny clip. Picture: TikTok

The 1D boys have made loads of hilarious dance videos. Picture: TikTok

“This was definitely Liam’s idea. You can see it in his EYES,” said another fan.

The TikTok user, @one.direction723, has even shared numerous other clips of the 1D boys on her page, from all of their best moments.

Scrolling through the TikTok videos is like a trip down memory lane, which makes us want that reunion just that little bit more!

