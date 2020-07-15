One Direction 10-Year Anniversary Plans Confirmed For July 23

15 July 2020, 18:03

One Direction's anniversary plans are confirmed
One Direction's anniversary plans are confirmed. Picture: PA

One Direction is set to celebrate their 10th anniversary of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik becoming a band, according to Simon Jones, amid reunion rumours.

One Direction’s 10-year anniversary plans are finally happening!

According to PR Simon Jones, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik’s long-anticipated plans will be taking place on July 23, amid reunion rumours.

One Direction Reunion Tweet Is Giving Fans The Hope They Need Ahead Of 10th Anniversary

To celebrate this, there will be a number of things Directioners can look forward to!

Simon shared a post which read: “There will be a brand new 1D anniversary website, a 10-year celebration video especially made for their fans, and interactive playlists and activations across digital platforms.”

It continued: "A special ‘10 Years of One Direction’ website will launch on 23rd July, that will be an immersive and exciting interactive fan experience.

"The site will take the form of a timeline charting the history of the group, from the first audition right up to the start of their hiatus. It will host an archive of music videos, artwork, TV performances, behind-the-scenes and rarely-seen content, all in one place.

"Fans will also be able to generate their own shareable ‘mixtape’ playlist on the site, which will be personalised according to how they’ve interacted with the site’s content and the eras they’ve spent the most time exploring.

"It will also allow fans to connect to Spotify or Apple Music, with the mixtape playlists being saved to their respective accounts.”

One Direction are set to celebrate their 10-year anniversary
One Direction are set to celebrate their 10-year anniversary. Picture: PA

If that isn’t exciting enough, there will be a YouTube celebration video released on July 23, with the statement adding: "The video will document highlights of the band's career, from forming on The X Factor to releasing their single 'History', including clips from music videos, performances and candid behind the scenes video content. And of course, the special relationship they have with their fans."

There will also be reformatted EPs which will be released across streaming platforms, featuring b-sides and rare songs, remixes, live recordings and acoustic versions of tracks - easy for fans to find!

Directioners have been anticipating 1D's reunion for quite some time now and we're counting down the days already!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island UK 2019 Cast: Which Couples Are Still Together From Series 5 & Where Are They Now?

TV & Film

Love Island Cast 2017

Love Island 2017 Cast Now: Where Are Your Favourite Series 3 Islanders Now?

TV & Film

The Love Island 2020 couples still together

The Love Island UK 2020 Couples Who Are Still Together

TV & Film

Love Island UK 2016 couples

Love Island UK 2016 Cast: Where Are The Couples Of Series 2 Now?

Laura Anderson has a new boyfriend who she has been dating since May.

Love Island's Laura Anderson: Where Is She Now And Who Is She Dating?

Love Island couple still together

Love Island UK Couples Still Together Now – The Relationships From Every Series

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter