One Direction 10-Year Anniversary Plans Confirmed For July 23

One Direction's anniversary plans are confirmed. Picture: PA

One Direction is set to celebrate their 10th anniversary of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik becoming a band, according to Simon Jones, amid reunion rumours.

One Direction's 10-year anniversary plans are finally happening!

According to PR Simon Jones, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik’s long-anticipated plans will be taking place on July 23, amid reunion rumours.

To celebrate this, there will be a number of things Directioners can look forward to!

Simon shared a post which read: “There will be a brand new 1D anniversary website, a 10-year celebration video especially made for their fans, and interactive playlists and activations across digital platforms.”

Celebrate 10 incredible years of @onedirection this month! 🙌🏻



There will be a ‘10 Years of One Direction’ anniversary website, a brand new anniversary celebration video for @YouTube, reformatted EPs and steaming partner activations.



All details here:https://t.co/PTqmUUlcTY — Simon Jones (@simonjonespr) July 15, 2020

It continued: "A special ‘10 Years of One Direction’ website will launch on 23rd July, that will be an immersive and exciting interactive fan experience.

"The site will take the form of a timeline charting the history of the group, from the first audition right up to the start of their hiatus. It will host an archive of music videos, artwork, TV performances, behind-the-scenes and rarely-seen content, all in one place.

"Fans will also be able to generate their own shareable ‘mixtape’ playlist on the site, which will be personalised according to how they’ve interacted with the site’s content and the eras they’ve spent the most time exploring.

"It will also allow fans to connect to Spotify or Apple Music, with the mixtape playlists being saved to their respective accounts.”

One Direction are set to celebrate their 10-year anniversary. Picture: PA

If that isn’t exciting enough, there will be a YouTube celebration video released on July 23, with the statement adding: "The video will document highlights of the band's career, from forming on The X Factor to releasing their single 'History', including clips from music videos, performances and candid behind the scenes video content. And of course, the special relationship they have with their fans."

There will also be reformatted EPs which will be released across streaming platforms, featuring b-sides and rare songs, remixes, live recordings and acoustic versions of tracks - easy for fans to find!

Directioners have been anticipating 1D's reunion for quite some time now and we're counting down the days already!

