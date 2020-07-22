One Direction Just Tweeted For The First Time In Two Years As They Gear Up For Ten Year Anniversary

22 July 2020, 14:24

One Direction just tweeted for the first time in two years as ten year anniversary approaches
One Direction just tweeted for the first time in two years as ten year anniversary approaches. Picture: Getty Images

One Direction's Twitter account is active again, tweeting for the first time in years as their ten year anniversary takes place on Thursday 23rd July- and yes, fans are absolutely losing it.

One Direction's official account has just tweeted for the first time in two whole years ahead of the band's ten year anniversary which takes place on Thursday 23rd June.

Naturally, fans are frantically trying to work out what they have in store for the big day as the teasing tweet points toward 'tomorrow.'

The account posted a blacked out canvas with writing that reads,'10 years of One Direction'.

The post is captioned, "Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history #10YearsOf1D" which has understandably sent fans into what can only be described as a whole fandom meltdown.

The tweet has been liked almost 200k times in under ten minutes, with fans barely able to breathe as they commented on the post just how ready they are for tomorrow's festivities.

How can they just come at us with those lyrics so calmly?!

One Direction just tweeted for the first time in two years
One Direction just tweeted for the first time in two years. Picture: Twitter @onedirection

Fans are so used to being 'clowned' by accounts and various fake 'news' accounts about the band they took a minute to register it was the legitimate 1D account tweeting, having to double take at the post.

Just take a glance at some of the comments being dropped below the post!

Simon Jones, the band's PR confirmed there are plans underway for the anniversary, announcing: "There will be a brand new 1D anniversary website, a 10-year celebration video especially made for their fans, and interactive playlists and activations across digital platforms."

A special ‘10 Years of One Direction’ website will launch on 23rd July, that will be an immersive and exciting interactive fan experience."

"The site will take the form of a timeline charting the history of the group, from the first audition right up to the start of their hiatus. It will host an archive of music videos, artwork, TV performances, behind-the-scenes and rarely-seen content, all in one place."

"Fans will also be able to generate their own shareable ‘mixtape’ playlist on the site, which will be personalised according to how they’ve interacted with the site’s content and the eras they’ve spent the most time exploring."

"It will also allow fans to connect to Spotify or Apple Music, with the mixtape playlists being saved to their respective accounts."

So, it looks like we're just going to have to wait until tomorrow to see what is in store for this extremely excited and enormous fanbase who have waited so patiently for the big day!

