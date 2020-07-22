Exclusive

Capital Celebrates One Direction's Ten Year Anniversary With A Watch Party & Liam Payne Joins Capital Breakfast!

22 July 2020, 15:07

One Direction's Tenth Anniversary on Capital
One Direction's Tenth Anniversary on Capital. Picture: Capital

One Direction's official ten year anniversary is on July 23rd, and to mark the occasion, Roman Kemp is hosting a watch party of the lad's most iconic moments on Capital, plus Liam Payne will be on Capital Breakfast!

Here at Capital, we love One Direction just as much as you lot do, so we knew something seriously special was in order to celebrate ten years since Liam, Harry, Louis, Niall and Zayn were formed and made boyband history.

One Direction’s 10th Anniversary: Celebration Video's Details Revealed

So, we've planned a whole day of celebrations, lead by our very own Roman Kemp on air and online this Thursday 23rd July, where he'll be having an exclusive chat with the the man himself, Mr. Liam Payne and reliving the best bits of 1D from the past decade.

Roman will also be hosting a Watch Party for fans on the evening of the tenth anniversary!

From 8am Thursday, Directioners can expect a whole slice of Liam Payne on Capital Breakfast.

All day we'll be playing some the biggest 1D hits and let's be honest...they had quite a lot!

At 7PM Jimmy Hilll and The Capital Evening Show will be awarding 1D's biggest superrfan with a whole load'a merch thanks to Apple Music.

And then from 8PM tune into Capital’s YouTube channel for a look back at the boys’ iconic interviews and funniest moments on Capital over the past ten years, it might just include their unforgettable opening set at Capital’s Summertime Ball from 2015!

So, tune in to One Directions’S 10th Anniversary – The Watch Party on Capital this Thursday 23rd July, 8pm hosted by Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp.

If you were excited before, it's time to start doing some breathing exercises, because it's going to be a big'un!

8AM - Liam Payne on Capital Breakfast

7PM - Superfan crowned with Jimmy Hill and Apple Music 

8PM - The Watch Party with Roman Kemp

All Day - The best One Direction songs playing on air

