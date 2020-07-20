One Direction’s 10th Anniversary: Celebration Video's Details Revealed

One Direction have a special video planned for their 10th anniversary. Picture: PA

One Direction will celebrate their 10-year anniversary on 23 July 2020, and a special video to mark the milestone is a big part of the celebrations.

Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan are yet to address One Direction’s highly-anticipated 10-year anniversary, but we do know there will be a special website launched to honour the occasion.

As part of the website and all its never-before-seen content, the boys will release a celebration video on YouTube.

When the website and one-off video was announced by One Direction’s PR Simon Jones, it was revealed fans will be able to access backstage footage, remixed songs, and behind-the-scenes pictures on the website.

One Direction's special bond with fans will be given a closer look in the special video. Picture: PA

But what about the video?

Fans are eager to know whether Harry, Niall, Liam and Louis will have a special message for life-long Directioners, but here’s what we can expect from the video...

When it was announced the boys have made a montage video for the anniversary, Simon Jones’ statement revealed it has been created especially for fans.

The video will document their journey, from their X factor auditions, to their first single, and a number of performances and interviews rarely seen.

It will also take a closer look at the special bond One Direction have always had with their committed fans, who remain a loyal fan base five years on from the boys’ hiatus.

The statement from Simon Jones explains: “A brand new anniversary celebration video for YouTube will also be released on 23rd July.

“The video will document highlights of the band's career, from forming on The X Factor to releasing their single 'History', including clips from music videos, performances and candid behind the scenes video content.

“And of course the special relationship they have with their fans.”

It comes after the boys have been plagued with reunion rumours for months, after Liam admitted they’ve been regularly chatting on WhatsApp throughout lockdown about how to celebrate their anniversary.

As each of the lads have refused to rule out reuniting, fans remain hopeful they will one day come back together.

