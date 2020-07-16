One Direction 10 Year Anniversary Website: What The Official Site Includes And How To Access It

One Direction are launching a 10-year anniversary website. Picture: Getty

One Direction are launching an interactive website to mark their 10-anniversary, after weeks of fans hoping for a reunion announcement.

One Direction’s PR Simon Jones announced on Wednesday that Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan have a lot planned for their 10-year anniversary on 23 July – and it will all be on an official website.

For months fans had been hoping One Direction’s announcement ahead of the milestone would be about a reunion of some sort.

Instead, an official website for the foursome is launching on 23 July, with behind-the-scenes content, exclusive videos, playlists and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about One Direction’s official new website…

What will be on One Direction’s official website?

One Direction went on hiatus in 2015. Picture: Getty

The new website will hold a 10-year celebration video made especially for Directioners, but there will also be never-before-seen videos, reformatted EPs, remixes, and acoustic versions of some of the band’s biggest songs.

Here’s a full list of what the One Direction website will involve:

- 10-year celebration video of all their highlights and candid moments.

- A timeline of the group’s complete history, from X Factor auditions to the hiatus.

- An archive of music videos, artwork, TV performances and behind-the-scenes content.

- Personalised mixtape playlist generator which can be saved to Spotify and Apple Music

- Reformatted EPs

When does One Direction’s official website launch, how can I access it?

The band’s website launches on 23 July, exactly 10 years from the day they were formed on The X Factor in 2010.

It’s not yet known if fans will have to sign up or create an account, but committed Directioners will be eager to get involved as soon as the site is live.

It's expected that each of the boys will share links to the site as the anniversary draws closer.

Will One Direction have a reunion on their 10-year anniversary?

After months of Liam, Louis, Niall and Harry teasing their 10-year anniversary plans, fans were hoping 1D would announce an official reunion.

They may not have announced they’re getting back together just yet, but it’s something none of the boys have ruled out, so we remain hopeful!

