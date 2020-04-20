Are One Direction Releasing New Music Ahead Of 10-Year Anniversary Reunion?

The One Direction boys are rumoured to be reuniting to celebrate ten years of the band forming, but are Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson set to release new songs for their anniversary?

One Direction fans have been waiting years for Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik to reunite, and after rumours have been flying about, we’re closer than ever!

‘Stack It Up’ hitmaker Liam recently revealed to his collaborator, Alesso, that the ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ stars are in contact.

According to the father-of-one, the 1D boys have been ‘trying to arrange the first group FaceTime’ call.

But will the long-anticipated reunion include their existing songs? Or will they drop new music? Here’s what we know.

Will One Direction be releasing new music?

So far, it hasn’t be confirmed by any of the boys that they will be dropping new tunes.

However, we wouldn’t be surprised if they were in the process as Harry recently revealed he’s been writing ‘so much’ since being in isolation.

Niall also teased he was recording new music after posting a picture in his home studio.

Even though it could be solo music, we’re excited about a potential reunion all the same!

However, in Liam’s Instagram live chat with Alesso, he hinted that the ‘Flames’ star, who left the band in 2015, wouldn’t be joining the reunion.

This means that if their comeback was to go ahead and we were to hear the boys perform some of their bops, it would likely be songs from their last album, Made In The A.M. (and hopefully some classics from their high-tops and stripes days!)

One Direction announced their hiatus in 2016 and despite all going on to have extremely successful solo careers, fans are excited for the boys to bring their talent back together, even if it's just for one performance!

