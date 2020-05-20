One Direction: All Their Songs In Alphabetical Order

Here's a list of all the One Direction songs from across their five albums. Picture: PA

As we come up to the ten-year anniversary of Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik becoming One Direction, here’s a look at all their songs in alphabetical order.

One Direction has been rumoured to be joining back together for a reunion to celebrate their 10-year anniversary.

However, since it hasn’t been officially confirmed by Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson or Zayn Malik, fans have been filling their time reminiscing on the band’s old songs and videos.

When Was One Direction Formed?

But did you ever wonder just how many songs the boys have released?

We’ve rounded up the list of all 1D songs, in alphabetical order, along with the album and year they were released, just to make it easier to organise the throwback days.

One Direction has released five studio albums. Picture: PA

One Direction songs in alphabetical order

’18’ - Four - (2014)

‘A.M.’ - Made in the A.M. - (2015)

‘Act My Age’ - Four - (2014)

‘Alive’ - Midnight Memories - (2013)

‘Another World’ - Up All Night - (2011)

‘Back for You’ - Take Me Home - (2012)

‘Best Song Ever’ - Midnight Memories (2013)

‘Better than Words’ - Midnight Memories (2013)

‘C’mon, C’mon’ - Take Me Home - (2012)

‘Change My Mind’ - Take Me Home - (2012)

‘Change Your Ticket’ - Four - (2014)

‘Clouds’ - Four - (2014)

‘Diana’ - Midnight Memories - (2013)

‘Does He Know?’ - Midnight Memories - (2013)

‘Don’t Forget Where You Belong’ - Midnight Memories - (2013)

‘Drag Me Down’ - Made in the A.M. - (2015)

‘End of the Day’ - Made in the A.M. - (2015)

‘Everything About You’ - Up All Night - (2011)

‘Fireproof’ - Four - (2014)

‘Fool’s Gold’ - Four - (2014)

‘Forever Young’ - X Factor - (2010)

‘Girl Almighty’ - Four - (2014)

‘God Only Knows’ - BBC Music - (2014)

‘Gotta Be You’ - Up All Night - (2011)

‘Half a Heart’ - Midnight Memories - (2013)

‘Happily’ - Midnight Memories - (2013)

‘Heart Attack’ - Take Me Home - (2012)

‘Hey Angel’ - Made in the A.M. - (2015)

‘History’ - Made in the A.M. - (2015)

‘Home’ - Perfect EP - (2015)

‘I Should’ve Kissed You’ - Up All Night (2011)

‘I Want’ - Up All Night (2011)

‘I Want to Write You a Song’ - Made in the A.M. - (2015)

‘I Wish’ - Up All Night - (2011)

‘I Would’ - Take Me Home - (2012)

‘If I Could Fly’ - Made in the A.M. - (2015)

‘Illusion’ - Four - (2014)

‘Infinity’ - Made in the A.M. - (2015)

‘Irresistible’ - Take Me Home - (2012)

‘Kiss You’ - Take Me Home - (2012)

‘Last First Kiss’ - Take Me Home - (2012)

‘Little Black Dress’ - Midnight Memories - (2013)

‘Little Things’ - Take Me Home - (2012)

‘Little White Lies’ - Midnight Memories - (2013)

‘Live While We’re Young’ - Take Me Home - (2012)

‘Long Way Down’ - Made in the A.M. - (2015)

‘Love You Goodbye’ - Made in the A.M. - (2015)

‘Loved You First’ - Take Me Home - (2012)

‘Magic’ - Take Me Home - (2012)

‘Midnight Memories’ - Midnight Memories - (2013)

‘Moments’ - Up All Night - (2011)

‘More than This’ - Up All Night - (2011)

‘Na Na Na’ - Up All Night - (2011)

‘Never Enough’ - Made in the A.M. - (2015)

‘Night Changes’ - Four - (2014)

‘No Control’ - Four - (2014)

‘Nobody Compares’ - Take Me Home - (2012)

‘Olivia’ - Made in the A.M. - (2015)

‘Once in a Lifetime’ - Four - (2014)

‘One Thing’ - Up All Night - (2011)

‘Over Again’ - Take Me Home - (2012)

‘Perfect’ - Made in the A.M. - (2015)

‘Ready to Run’ - Four - (2014)

‘Right Now’ - Midnight Memories - (2013)

‘Rock Me’ - Take Me Home - (2012)

‘Same Mistakes’ - Up All Night - (2011)

‘Save You Tonight’ - Up All Night - (2011)

‘She’s Not Afraid’ - Take Me Home - (2012)

‘Something Great’ - Midnight Memories - (2013)

‘Spaces’ - Four - (2014)

‘Stand Up’ - Up All Night - (2011)

‘Steal My Girl’ - Four - (2014)

‘Still the One’ - Take Me Home - (2012)

‘Stockholm Syndrome’ - Four - (2014)

‘Stole My Heart’ - Up All Night - (2011)

‘Story of My Life’ - Midnight Memories - (2013)

‘Strong’ - Midnight Memories - (2013)

‘Summer Love’ - Take Me Home - (2012)

‘Taken’ - Up All Night - (2011)

‘Tell Me a Lie’ - Up All Night - (2011)

‘Temporary Fix’ - Made in the A.M. - (2015)

‘They Don’t Know About Us’ - Take Me Home - (2012)

‘Through the Dark’ - Midnight Memories - (2013)

’Truly, Madly, Deeply’ - Take Me Home - (2012)

‘Up All Night’ - Up All Night - (2011)

‘Walking in the Wind’ - Made in the A.M. - (2011)

‘What a Feeling’ - Made in the A.M. - (2015)

‘What Makes You Beautiful’ - Up All Night - (2011)

‘Where Do Broken Hearts Go’ - Four - (2014)

‘Why Don’t We Go There’ - Midnight Memories - (2013)

‘Wolves’ - Made in the A.M. - (2015)

‘You & I’ - Midnight Memories - (2013)

