Harry Styles Has Been Writing 'So Much' Music Whilst Inspired In Isolation

27 March 2020, 16:02

Harry Styles is writing new music in isolation
Harry Styles is writing new music in isolation. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Styles has revealed he's been writing new music whilst in isolation

Harry Styles is feeling seriously inspired during this lockdown, using instruments and writing music and poetry whilst trying to give himself some sort of routine amongst all the madness!

Harry Styles Makes Quarantine Playlist After Rescheduling Tour Dates Due To Coronavirus

Speaking to Zane Lowe on FaceTime for Beats 1 radio, the 26-year-old said: "I've been writing so much...I think you just naturally, if you're in this kind of situation, you find yourself just at instruments so much. You know?"

"To be honest, I'm doing some of the stuff that I should be doing more often anyway; probably I should be playing the piano more...I should be playing the guitar more. I should be writing poems and lyrics more. So I've been doing a lot of that."

Hey, if this lockdown means we might be getting new material from Harry just months after 'Fine Line' was released- we're all the way here for it!

View this post on Instagram

Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favorite part of working in music. However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority. For obvious reasons, the upcoming tour in the UK and Europe will be rescheduled to 2021.  Tickets already purchased will be valid for these shows. In the meantime, we will be closely monitoring the situation around the world and will continue updating you in the months to come. For the safety of yourself and others, please self-isolate. We’re all in this together. I can’t wait to see you out on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Until then, treat people with kindness. H

A post shared by @ harrystyles on

Fans had been waiting for the singer to address the elephant in the room which was his tour due to kick off in the UK this April before heading off round the world- and Harry finally announced rescheduled dates in 2021, obviously disappointed by having to push it, but understanding the importance of it.

He wrote: "Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favourite part of working in music. However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority."

"We’re all in this together. I can’t wait to see you out on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Until then, treat people with kindness. H."

