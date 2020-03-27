Harry Styles Makes Quarantine Playlist After Rescheduling Tour Dates Due To Coronavirus

27 March 2020, 11:50

Harry Styles made a Selects playlist with Zane Lowe
Harry Styles made a Selects playlist with Zane Lowe. Picture: PA

Harry Styles has rescheduled his tour due to the coronavirus outbreak, but he’s managing to keep interacting with fans by sharing his quarantine playlist in an interview with Zane Lowe.

Harry Styles is self-isolating just like the rest of us, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer wouldn’t be the king we all know and love if he didn’t give fans good vibes even in times like this.

Inside Harry Styles & Stevie Nicks's Incredible 'Mother-Son' Musical Relationship

The ‘Falling’ star has blessed us with a glimpse of what he’s listening to during his quarantining and we are sending him all kinds of virtual hugs for it!

In a FaceTime interview with Zane Lowe, he revealed his must-listens right now, as well as discussing his postponed tour - you can check out the playlist here.

The One Direction star went very old school with some tracks including the likes of James Brown, Otis Redding and Paul McCartney.

Harry took to Twitter this week to announce he’s rescheduled his European ‘Love On Tour’ dates until 2021 due to COVID-19.

He penned: "Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favourite part of working in music. However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority.

"For the safety of yourself and others, please self-isolate. We’re all in this together. I can’t wait to see you out on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Until then, treat people with kindness. H.”

View this post on Instagram

Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favorite part of working in music. However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority. For obvious reasons, the upcoming tour in the UK and Europe will be rescheduled to 2021.  Tickets already purchased will be valid for these shows. In the meantime, we will be closely monitoring the situation around the world and will continue updating you in the months to come. For the safety of yourself and others, please self-isolate. We’re all in this together. I can’t wait to see you out on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Until then, treat people with kindness. H

A post shared by @ harrystyles on

The ‘Fine Line’ hitmaker explained to Zane that although he was ‘disappointed’ he had to postpone his tour, it was ‘not the most important thing’ in this situation.

"And also, it's not like we're being singled out, he added, "It's kind of across the board. Everyone's shut down so it doesn't feel so 'woe is me, why is this happening to me' type thing.”

He continued: "I think a lot of powerful music is going to come from that, because ultimately you have people who have a need to express themselves through music and writing and film and so many different ways who are now having a lot of extra time with no distractions to sit down and think and stay in their own head and think about everything they have to think about.”

