One Direction's Decade Glow Ups, From 2010 Boy Band To 2020 Solo Superstars

One Direction's glow up throughout the decade. Picture: Getty Images

2010 birthed One Direction, and the decade saw the boys shoot to stardom, so as we head into 2020, let's take a peek at Harry, Niall, Zayn, Louis and Liam's glow ups.

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne & Niall Horan may have had just about had the biggest decade out of anyone on this planet, forming into One Direction through X Factor in 2010, exploding into the biggest boy band, of well, ever, before announcing their infamous 'hiatus' and continuing on to have enormous solo careers which they carry into 2020.

In the space of ten years, they went from normal boys, living with their families and going to school, to living, in their own words, the dream!

So, let's take a look through their glow ups from 2010-2020, get all emotional reminiscing about old times, and seeing where each of them are at as we head out of the Noughties and into the... does anyone have a name for next decade yet?! HMU.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles started the decade in a onesie and high tops. Picture: Getty Images

Harry saw the decade in with the probably the floppiest hair of all stars, wearing a pair of high top trainers and a onesie and being the apple of many eyes across the nation, and not long after, the entire world.

Skip forward to 2020, and this version of Harry is probably a buried memory for most now, as a lot has changed, and he's one of the most fashionable men on the planet.

So stylish is our Haz, that he co-hosted this year's Met Gala- whose theme was 'camp' and is the current face of men's Gucci Tailoring- with much fewer onesies in sight than in 2010.

His second debut album, 'Fine Line', is in the running to be the No.1 Christmas album, with three enormously successful tracks already released, and he's sold out a world tour he'll be embarking on early in the next year!

One thing remains the same- Haz is one of the biggest heart throbs since Leonardo DiCaprio, and we can't see this going anywhere in the next decade!

Harry Styles performing on stage at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2019. Picture: PA Images

Niall Horan

Niall Horan attends a premiere as part of One Direction in 2010. Picture: Getty Images

Please may we take a moment for just how adorable this throwback of Niall as a wee baby is, during one of his first outings as a band, attending a film premiere in London.

Skip to the present, and what a long way he's come- having finished up his second album which drops in 2020 (what a way to kick off a new decade!) having already enjoyed enormous success with his debut, 'Flicker'.

He's developed a sophisticated style that makes millions of people around the world swoon, perfected his guitar playing, becoming a seriously good songwriter and dated some of the most famous and beautiful women in the world.

Oh, and Niall's like the nicest guy ever... so roll on 2020!

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - December 14, 2019. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne

Liam Payne during X Factor stint in 2010. Picture: Getty Images

Liam Payne has gone from a seriously questionable (but popular at the time) naughties haircut and what can only be described as 2010 teenage style (we're looking at you The Inbetweeners), and finished the decade with a debut solo album, LP1, and as a literal underwear model, for Hugo Boss.

As well welcoming his son, Bear, to the world along with Cheryl, Liam has found love with girlfriend Maya Henry and is looking buffer than ever, if we hadn't actually mentioned that yet.

Yup- releasing his album late in 2019, it can only mean that the global superstar has massive things in store, not only for 2020, but for the entire decade.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019 Day One - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson at the Harry Potter Deathly Hallows part 1 premiere. Picture: Getty Images

Louis has glowed all the way up to become a fully formed artist, father and all round great guy, and we think he's actually managed to keep his 2010's hairstyle and evolve it into the perfect end of decade do'?!

He's one of the strongest people in the public eye and suffered some seriously tough losses, channeling his pain and emotion into his music and made some seriously beautiful stuff because of it- and has his debut album, Walls, coming in 2020.

Four singles from the upcoming album have been released, including 'Two Of Us', and 'We Made It', and we know that one of the nicest guys in pop music is about to have a stormer of a 2020, and on!

z100 All Access Lounge Presented By Poland Spring - Pre-Show. Picture: Getty

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik at his first fashion show in 2010. Picture: Getty Images

He left the band in 2015, and remains the most mysterious member of the band, but if there's one thing Zayn is letting people know, it's that he loves music and will never stop singing and creating having dropped a whopping 27 track album in 2018, 'Icarus Falls', a follow up to his debut 'Mind Of Mine' in 2016.

Zayn, always the smouldering and mysterious member, who rebelled and dyed a bleach blonde streak through his hair, remains such at the end of the decade, but has let everyone know just what a creative and emotionally in touch guy he is through his music.

With a whole load more tattoos than in 2010, and an ever-changing look that keeps fans on their toes, we cannot wait to see what the next ten years brings to this superstar- especially if that hiatus ever did come to an end, would he ever be back on board?!

World Premiere of Disney's "Aladdin" In Hollywood. Picture: Getty

So, there you have it folks, 1D have transformed from boys to global superstars and had some astonishing success, both together and as solo artists.

It still boggles our minds how young these guys looked, and the time has flown so quickly, but 2020 has some major stuff in store which has got us so excited!

One Direction in 2015. Picture: Getty Images

