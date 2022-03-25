Harry Styles' 'Sign Of The Times' Got A String Arrangement In Bridgerton – Here's The Episode It's In

Bridgerton had a Harry Styles moment. Picture: Netflix/Getty

Bridgerton featured Harry Styles' 'Sign Of The Times' in its second season and here's where you can find the emotional scene yourself.

One of Harry Styles' songs just got the Bridgerton treatment – and it's undeniably stunning!

The second season of the Regency-era drama landed on Netflix on Friday (March 25), and with a new series comes a new soundtrack!

Bridgerton set hearts racing back in 2020 when it adapted popular tunes into stunning string arrangements, everyone from Taylor Swift to Ariana Grande got their songs recreated with an orchestral twist.

Everything Harry Styles' Album Cover Tells Us About HS3 So Far

It's undoubtedly been a big week for Styles, with the teasing and subsequent announcement of his third studio album, 'Harry's House' – and now he's had a little moment in the Netflix mega-hit too!

Harry Styles' 'Sign Of The Times' plays in a pivotal scene of the second season. Picture: Alamy

The One Direction star's first solo single 'Sign Of The Times' from his debut self-titled album was featured in the steamy drama, a cover by Steve Horner was in a climactic scene within the second series.

The music supervisor for Bridgerton Justin Kamps spoke about the inclusion of the Styles bop with Variety: "It’s really a dazzling arrangement. Harry Styles’ original song immediately hooked me.

"Hearing the way we use it in the show, that moment went through a lot of permutations, and I’m happy they landed on this one. It ended up being a perfect song for the moment that it is in," Justin revealed.

Bridgerton's second season arrived on Netflix on March 25. Picture: Netflix

The Harry X Bridgerton moment unravels in season two episode six during none other than a wedding scene!

Harry's pop-rock anthem was reimagined with swells and staccato strings in a similar fashion to the hits used in season one – especially in the world of TikTok.

Orchestral covers that became viral sensations from the first soundtrack were Taylor's 'Wildest Dreams’ and Ariana's 'Thank U, Next' – with TikTokkers using these songs in over 100,000 videos on the app.

