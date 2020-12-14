Harry Styles’ Role In Dunkirk That Kickstarted His Passion For Acting

Harry Styles fell in love with acting during Dunkirk. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles’ part in war film Dunkirk ignited his passions for acting, so we’re taking a look back at where a love of the big screen began for the One Direction star.

Harry Styles received rave reviews from critics for his part in war film Dunkirk, which was released in 2017.

The One Direction singer played Alex in the Christopher Nolan movie, one of the soldiers trapped on the beaches of Dunkirk as Germany advanced into France during the second World War.

While Harry didn’t have a prominent role in the movie, he fell in love with the job and in 2020 was confirmed for his first main role, in Don’t Worry, Darling opposite Florence Pugh.

Harry Styles is filming new movie Don't Worry Darling. Picture: PA

He said in an interview while doing promo for Dunkirk he felt “privileged” to be around people he’s been a fan of.

Harry said to On Demand Entertainment: “You get to be around people who you’re a fan of and when they’re passionate about what they do it’s a privilege, so I think being around people like that – cast, crew, Chris – you kind of soak up as much as you can and use it as a learning experience.”

The star even appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about his time on the movie, saying he found it very emotional.

However, the acting roles for Haz didn’t pick up again until this year, after he spent the past few years focusing on his solo career and in 2019 dropped his second album, 'Fine Line'.

After it was confirmed he’s starring in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry, Darling, it was reported he’ll star in Marvel’s Eternals as Starfox.

It’s a rumour yet to be confirmed but that didn’t stop superhero fans from creating their own images of what he could look like as the character.

He’s also rumoured to be starring in My Policeman, opposite Lily James.

