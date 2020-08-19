Does Harry Styles Being In Bath Mean There's New Music Coming?

Harry Styles being spotted in Bath has fans believing his making new music. Picture: PA/Twitter

One Direction’s Harry Styles has had huge hits with songs like Watermelon Sugar and Adore You so can we expect more big hits soon? His latest picture suggests so.

Harry Styles sent his fans wild this week when he was spotted in Bath posing for socially-distanced selfies with his fans.

And it wasn’t long before the One Direction star’s whereabouts in the UK had his fans questioning just why he was in Bath - and new music might be the answer to it.

While Harry, 26, hasn’t confirmed or denied anything, it’s believed he could have been in the South West to record new music as he was right around the corner from one of his favourite recording studios.

Justin Bieber Shows Off Shirtless Workout To Harry Styles' Watermelon Sugar

HARRY STYLES IN BATH OMG pic.twitter.com/nSFMRgnnM5 — evacameron (@evacameronn) August 16, 2020

Following the selfie that went viral, eagle-eyed fans were quick to realise exactly where he was which was identified to be near a recording studio where he recored his second album, Fine Line.

Other stars who have also recorded big hits at Real World Studios includes the likes of Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Kanye West.

However, before we get too excited about new Harry Styles tunes, it’s important to note he’s kept quiet on any news of new music as well as the exact reason why he was in the area.

And while some of us are getting excited about potential new music coming from Harry, others were simply distraught they had missed the chance to meet the 1D star when he was so close to them.

Harry Styles recorded his second album in the studio, it's believed. Picture: PA

One fan shared her anger on Twitter and wrote: “Harry Styles was in Bath and nobody told me?!”

Another shared her annoyance and tweeted: “WHY IS HARRY STYLES IN BATH AND WHY AM I NOT THERE.”

Let’s hope he makes it up to all of us with some new tunes soon!