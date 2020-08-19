Does Harry Styles Being In Bath Mean There's New Music Coming?

19 August 2020, 11:22 | Updated: 19 August 2020, 12:06

Harry Styles being spotted in Bath has fans believing his making new music
Harry Styles being spotted in Bath has fans believing his making new music. Picture: PA/Twitter

One Direction’s Harry Styles has had huge hits with songs like Watermelon Sugar and Adore You so can we expect more big hits soon? His latest picture suggests so.

Harry Styles sent his fans wild this week when he was spotted in Bath posing for socially-distanced selfies with his fans.

And it wasn’t long before the One Direction star’s whereabouts in the UK had his fans questioning just why he was in Bath - and new music might be the answer to it.

While Harry, 26, hasn’t confirmed or denied anything, it’s believed he could have been in the South West to record new music as he was right around the corner from one of his favourite recording studios.

Justin Bieber Shows Off Shirtless Workout To Harry Styles' Watermelon Sugar

Following the selfie that went viral, eagle-eyed fans were quick to realise exactly where he was which was identified to be near a recording studio where he recored his second album, Fine Line.

Other stars who have also recorded big hits at Real World Studios includes the likes of Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Kanye West.

However, before we get too excited about new Harry Styles tunes, it’s important to note he’s kept quiet on any news of new music as well as the exact reason why he was in the area.

And while some of us are getting excited about potential new music coming from Harry, others were simply distraught they had missed the chance to meet the 1D star when he was so close to them.

Harry Styles recorded his second album in the studio, it's believed
Harry Styles recorded his second album in the studio, it's believed. Picture: PA

One fan shared her anger on Twitter and wrote: “Harry Styles was in Bath and nobody told me?!”

Another shared her annoyance and tweeted: “WHY IS HARRY STYLES IN BATH AND WHY AM I NOT THERE.”

Let’s hope he makes it up to all of us with some new tunes soon!

More News

See more More News

Louis Tomlinson's fans were sent into meltdown over the snap

Louis Tomlinson’s Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Shares Rare Photo Of One Direction Star On Instagram
Harry Styles has starred in a number of TV roles

Harry Styles Movies: All The Films, TV Shows & Documentaries He’s Starred In

Liam Payne's fans reacted to him singing Zayn Malik's part in 'You & I'

Liam Payne Reenacts Singing Zayn Malik’s Famous High Note In ‘You & I’ After He Left One Direction
The exotic cat zoo from Tiger King has officially closed its doors to the public

Tiger King Zoo Closes Permanently, Owner Jeff Lowe Confirms

Harry Styles is set to star in futuristic drama with Brad Pitt

Harry Styles Reportedly Set To Star In A Movie Alongside Brad Pitt

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj pregnant with first child with husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj Pregnant: Rapper Reveals Surprise Pregnancy With Iconic Baby Bump Picture

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters