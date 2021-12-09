Olivia Wilde Addresses Harry Styles Relationship For The First Time

By Capital FM

Olivia Wilde opened up about her romance with Harry Styles in a new interview with Vogue.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Olivia Wilde has addressed her relationship with Harry Styles for the first time since they began dating in late 2020.

The director of the upcoming movie Don’t Worry, Darling, which also stars the likes of her ‘Fine Line’ beau, got candid about their romance in a recent interview with Vogue.

Olivia Wilde Supports Boyfriend Harry Styles’ ‘Pleasing’ Beauty Brand

Serving as Vogue’s January 2022 cover star, 37-year-old Olivia said it can be hard to resist correcting rumours about her relationship with Harry, which they’ve kept out of the spotlight.

When mentioning that headlines have been ‘particularly harsh’ on the couple’s romance due to their 10-year age gap, Olivia responded by making it clear that she is ‘happier than I’ve ever been’.

Olivia Wilde briefly opened up about her relationship with Harry Styles. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been dating since the end of 2020. Picture: Alamy

Olivia told the publication: “It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative.”

She continued: “But I think what you realise is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you.

“All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

The actress, who shares two kids with her ex Jason Sudeikis, went on to add: “In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us."

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde met on the set of Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Alamy

“But I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that," she added.

This is the first time Olivia has publicly addressed her romance with her former One Direction star boyfriend.

However, the pair have shared some super adorable PDA moments together over the past year.

Olivia has also been the ultimate supportive girlfriend after being spotted wearing merchandise for Harry’s ‘Pleasing’ beauty brand, as well as her attending a string of his Love On Tour shows.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital