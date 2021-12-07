Olivia Wilde Supports Boyfriend Harry Styles’ ‘Pleasing’ Beauty Brand

Olivia Wilde has been spotted wearing Harry Styles’ ‘Pleasing’ merchandise out and about!

Harry Styles recently launched his brand new beauty brand, ‘Pleasing’, and girlfriend Olivia Wilde is already a big fan!

The actress showed her support towards the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star’s first beauty business venture by sporting the merchandise while out in Los Angeles over the weekend.

In photos obtained by this tabloid, the Don’t Worry, Darling director can be seen in a black sweatshirt with the word ‘Pleasing’ across it in white letters.

This comes after the former One Direction star released his vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics brand last month, launching nail polish and serums to begin with.

Harry Styles has launched his very own beauty brand, 'Pleasing'. Picture: Alamy

Olivia Wilde supported Harry Styles' brand in the cutest way. Picture: Getty

Unsurprisingly, the launch was so popular that it sold out very quickly!

Harry is known for having the most iconic nails to match his outfit anywhere he goes, so it was only fitting for him to release a line of nail polish for fans!

This isn’t the first time Olivia has thrown support behind her pop star beau, with her most recently attending Harry’s gig with his mum, Anne Twist, and her two kids whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.

Pre-order of the first-ever drop of 'Pleasing' by Harry Styles has now sold out in the official store. pic.twitter.com/3IZqPqEZuV — Harry Styles Charts (@TheHSCharts) November 23, 2021

Olivia has been spotted by fans at a string of Harry’s shows while he brought Love On Tour to North America, which wrapped on November 28.

The ‘Adore You’ singer shared a heartfelt message with fans following the end of the 42 North American shows and thanked them for making him feel ‘so genuinely supported’.

With two lead roles in upcoming movies DWD and My Policeman in 2022 as well as the rest of his tour dates and his ‘Pleasing’ brand, we’re excited for what next year has in store for Mr. Styles!

