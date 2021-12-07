Olivia Wilde Supports Boyfriend Harry Styles’ ‘Pleasing’ Beauty Brand

7 December 2021, 15:31

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Olivia Wilde has been spotted wearing Harry Styles’ ‘Pleasing’ merchandise out and about!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles recently launched his brand new beauty brand, ‘Pleasing’, and girlfriend Olivia Wilde is already a big fan!

The actress showed her support towards the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star’s first beauty business venture by sporting the merchandise while out in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Harry Styles Thanks Fans After Last Love On Tour Show

In photos obtained by this tabloid, the Don’t Worry, Darling director can be seen in a black sweatshirt with the word ‘Pleasing’ across it in white letters.

This comes after the former One Direction star released his vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics brand last month, launching nail polish and serums to begin with.

Harry Styles has launched his very own beauty brand, 'Pleasing'
Harry Styles has launched his very own beauty brand, 'Pleasing'. Picture: Alamy
Olivia Wilde supported Harry Styles' brand in the cutest way
Olivia Wilde supported Harry Styles' brand in the cutest way. Picture: Getty

Unsurprisingly, the launch was so popular that it sold out very quickly!

Harry is known for having the most iconic nails to match his outfit anywhere he goes, so it was only fitting for him to release a line of nail polish for fans!

This isn’t the first time Olivia has thrown support behind her pop star beau, with her most recently attending Harry’s gig with his mum, Anne Twist, and her two kids whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.

Olivia has been spotted by fans at a string of Harry’s shows while he brought Love On Tour to North America, which wrapped on November 28.

The ‘Adore You’ singer shared a heartfelt message with fans following the end of the 42 North American shows and thanked them for making him feel ‘so genuinely supported’.

With two lead roles in upcoming movies DWD and My Policeman in 2022 as well as the rest of his tour dates and his ‘Pleasing’ brand, we’re excited for what next year has in store for Mr. Styles!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Ed Sheeran got candid on Quizface

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Weighs In On One Direction's Hiatus On Capital's Quizface

Here's how you can watch the Harry Potter reunion in the UK

How To Watch The Harry Potter Reunion In The UK

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett

Molly-Mae Hague's Instagram comments were filled with the same comment about Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague's Comments Are All Filled With The Same Comment About Tommy Fury

Taylor Swift is no longer a nominee for 'SOUR'

Why Taylor Swift Was Removed As A Nominee On Olivia Rodrigo's Album

Little Mix spoke about their decade long careers on YouTube

Little Mix Reveal Their Biggest Career Regret

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld takes on Forfeit Bullseye

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Takes On Capital's Forfeit Bullseye

Exclusive
Little Mix respond to hiatus rumours

WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

Exclusive
Tom Grennan has a family connection to Niall Horan

WATCH: Tom Grennan & Niall Horan Have A Surprising Family Connection

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran wanted to join One Direction

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Reveals He Wanted To Be In One Direction

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her