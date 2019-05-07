Harry Styles Met Gala Nails: All The Times One Direction Singer Has Rocked A Manicure Better Than Ours

7 May 2019, 15:22 | Updated: 7 May 2019, 15:24

Harry Styles arrived at the Met Gala with a manicure
Harry Styles arrived at the Met Gala with a manicure. Picture: Getty / Twitter

Harry Styles is almost a bigger nail art fan than us, and we are so here for his painted tallons.

Harry Styles is known for breaking outside of gender norms, which is just one of the reasons why we love him, and the singer had everyone talking about his Met Gala 2019 appearance after arriving in a sheer ruffled blouse, heeled boots, and with a pearl earring in one ear. But his glamorous outfit details weren’t the only thing that caught our eye.

The One Direction singer had painted his nails black and turquoise, decorating his fingers with chunky rings to show off the lace detail on his gothic blouse's sleeves.

Harry’s daring ensemble was met with hordes of praise from fans, with many thrilled to see the pop star pushing boundaries.

However, that wasn’t the first time Harry has painted his nails, as the ‘Sign Of The Times’ singer is in fact a huge fan of decorating his hands – take a look…

June 2015

Fans first spotted Harry’s love for nail art after he painted one nail red ahead of a performance in 2015. At the time, Directioners thought he was showing his support for a domestic violence awareness campaign, but the campaign saw people painting just one nail purple. Nevertheless, it got people discussing the issue.

Harry Styles has been inspiring young boys to paint their nails
Harry Styles has been inspiring young boys to paint their nails. Picture: Getty

October 2016

While hosting the launch party for his first solo magazine cover in 2016, Harry rocked black nail polish with his dapper Dior suit, proving style is all in the details.

Harry Styles' outfit for the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was complete with a pink manicure
Harry Styles' outfit for the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was complete with a pink manicure. Picture: Getty

March 2019

Harry was pictured keeping a low profile while out and about in March, rocking a black hoodie beneath a fur-lined hooded jacket. But what was in full view was the star’s pink-painted nails as he typed on his phone.

Days later, he was spotted rocking the same gorgeous manicure with a vibrant blue flared suit after attending the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Harry’s love of nail painting has inspired young boys around the globe to break outside of the gender stereotypes, with one fan previously tweeting the singer: “My little brother saw a picture of harry styles with his nails painted & made me do his bc he ‘didn't know boys were allowed’ we match now."

The tweet spurred a thread of similar messages, thanking Harry for leading the way.

Now this is a men's beauty trend we can get on board with!

