Met Gala: Why Ariana Grande, Rihanna & Selena Gomez Were Missing From Red Carpet

7 May 2019, 11:12

Selena Gomez, Rihanna and Ariana Grande were missing from the Met Gala.
Selena Gomez, Rihanna and Ariana Grande were missing from the Met Gala. Picture: PA images

Why did Ariana Grande, Rihanna and Selena Gomez skip this year’s Met Gala?

Ariana Grande, Rihanna and Selena Gomez were all noticeably missing from the 2019 Met Gala.

All three attended in 2018 and served us some breathtakingly beautiful looks. Who can forget Ariana in that Vera Wang gown inspired by Michelangelo’s The Last Judgement?!

Met Gala 2019: Best Outfits Including Harry Styles, Zendaya & Shawn Mendes

View this post on Instagram

I went to da met and was super Italian

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

However, the pop singers all decided to skip this year’s hottest, A-list event.

According to reports, Ariana was unable to attend because she’s playing a stadium in Los Angeles for the next two nights and the event is held in New York City.

Rihanna is also out of town and apparently sunning herself in Barbados. The Fenty Beauty owner is renowned for nailing the theme at the event each year so fan’s were seriously disappointed when she didn’t show up.

Selena Gomez decided to skip the event, which would have been her first red carpet of the year, to spend time with friends in Disneyland, California.

Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and Halsey were among stars who did attend and they all absolutely killed it with their looks.

