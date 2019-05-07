Met Gala 2019: Best Outfits Including Harry Styles, Zendaya & Shawn Mendes

7 May 2019, 08:44 | Updated: 7 May 2019, 08:46

Harry Styles and Zendaya at Met Gala 2019
Harry Styles and Zendaya at Met Gala 2019. Picture: Getty Images

This year's Met Gala was co-chaired by Harry Styles who did not disappoint with his 'camp' red carpet look, featuring a single pearl earring, painted nails and heels.

Harry Styles was making his debut appearance at the annual Met Gala, which he was co-chairing alongside Lady Gaga, Serena Williams and Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele.

The One Direction star looked stunning in one of his most-daring outfits to date. Harry wore a black lace top and heels, with a pearl earring dangling from his right ear and a bunch of rings on his fingers (and painted nails).

Lady Gaga was first to arrive on the pink carpet, in what appeared to be a billowing pink dress. However, as Gaga walked the carpet she revealed four, different outfits underneath before finishing up in sparkling, black lingerie.

The Met Gala is one of the biggest fashion events in the world and takes place at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Each year has a theme and this year's was Camp: Notes on Fashion, which meant the guests wore even more extravagant outfits than usual.

The event has expensive tickets and a seriously exclusive guest list, with Shawn Mendes, Halsey, Zendaya and the Kardashian-Jenner sisters among this year's other attendees.

Here are some of the best outfits from The Met Gala 2019...

  1. Harry Styles

    The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
    The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

  2. Zendaya

    The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals
    The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

  3. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

    The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion
    The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion. Picture: Getty

  4. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

    The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
    The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

  5. Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner

    The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Red Carpet
    The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Red Carpet. Picture: Getty

  6. Lady Gaga

    The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals
    The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

  7. Halsey

    The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
    The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

  8. Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse

    The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
    The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

  9. Shawn Mendes

    The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals
    The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

  10. Hailey Baldwin Bieber

    The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Street Sightings
    The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Street Sightings. Picture: Getty

