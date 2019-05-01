Harry Styles Can't Seem To Sell His LA Mansion & Has Slashed The Price Again

Harry Styles has slashed the price of his LA mansion again. Picture: Splash Images

The 'Sign Of The Times' singer has had to slash the price of his LA mansion and we're wondering why no millionnaire's fancy living in the actual home of actual Harry Styles.

Harry Styles has achieved a whole lot in his short 25-years of life, namely, being part of the biggest boyband in the world before forging an insanely successful solo career, but it seems selling property might not be one of those things he's good at.

Yup, poor Haz has had to slash the price of his LA mansion, again, after failing to sell if for $8.495million (£6.57million) to $6.695million (£5.81million) after purchasing it in January 2016 for $6.87million (£5.3million).

in total he's dropped the price of the hilltop pad by $175,000 (£135,000).

The luxury listing, in traditional celeb style, has five bathrooms, a terrace, a movie theatre and its own gym as well as a spa, swimming pool and a quarter of an acre of land, which for LA is pretty good going.

The singer hasn't been spotted much around LA lately, which has us wondering if he's selling up from the mansion's lack of use, or if he's gotten into the celeb trend of flipping homes for a 'profit', or not, in this case.

Harry, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is worth nothing short of $75 million dollars, which is a pretty eye-watering amount of money, so no one get too worried about poor guy, because there's plenty more where that came from.

