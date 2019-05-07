Harry Styles's Met Gala Moments You Missed Including His Run In With Kendall Jenner

7 May 2019, 12:54 | Updated: 7 May 2019, 14:32

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner caught up at the 2019 Met Gala
Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner caught up at the 2019 Met Gala. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Styles was on of the Met Gala's host for it's 2019 Notes On Camp theme and he definitely didn't disappoint.

Harry Styles has stepped back out into the limelight for his Met Gala hosting duties for the 2019 camp themed A-lister gala after being pretty AWOL ever since he wrapped up his solo tour back in July.

'Jonas Sisters' Sophie Turner & Priyanka Chopra Stole The Show At The 2019 Met Gala

First things first, who was the hairy guy Harry Styles walked the carpet with?

Harry's 'date' for the night, who was serving an absolute lewk, is none other than Gucci's creative director, Alessandro Michele, and didn't the two make a fashion statement to remember, posing and laughing their way down the infamous carpet.

Each year the theme is associated with one designer and it was Gucci's turn to put on a show, and as Harry is the face of their Men's Tailoring, having modelled for them in two shoots so far, it was only fitting he co-hosted Anna Wintour's event, alongside Lady Gaga and Serena Williams.

Catching up with his ex, Kendall Jenner

Harry and his rumoured ex, Kendall Jenner, stopped for a catch up in what we're assuming is the first time in years since their on again off again, super secretive 'relationship' that spanned 2013 all the way to 2016.

The pair looked pretty happy to see each other and have never said they finished on bad terms and TBH we're just relieved there was a photographer on hand to record the moment because our FOMO would be too much if we missed it.

Harry's back is almost as popular as his... front

If, and only if you needed any more proof that Hazza is a certified fashion icon and global superstar, a video of his back just got over one a half million views in a matter of hours, because it isn't just any old back, it's the Gucci draped back of Mr. Styles.

Cole Sprouse & Harry were the Camp-ions of the Gala

Cole Sprouse took the camp theme & ran with it at the 2019 Met Gala
Cole Sprouse took the camp theme & ran with it at the 2019 Met Gala. Picture: Getty Images

Everyone, take note, because together, Harry and Cole took home the award for honouring the camp theme to it's fullest potential, closely followed by Nick Jonas, in our humble, unworthy opinion.

The pair embraced the theme, complete with jewellery, just a little more than a touch of make-up and amazing designer clobber, congrats guys.

