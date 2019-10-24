Louis Tomlinson World Tour: 'We Made It' Singer Announces First Solo Tour Dates For 2020

Louis made the announcement on Twitter. Picture: twitter/pa

Louis Tomlinson has announced his first solo world tour.

Louis Tomlinson is heading out on a huge world tour in 2020.

The ‘Two of Us’ singer announced the news on his Twitter.

Been waiting for this moment since I started my solo career. Can't wait to see you all on tour. There are also a few more dates going up at a later date. Thanks for everything. Here we go! https://t.co/S2V4BhLv0A pic.twitter.com/mbX54g19kE — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 24, 2019

He captioned the post: “Been waiting for this moment since I started my solo career.

“Can't wait to see you all on tour. There are also a few more dates going up at a later date.

“Thanks for everything. Here we go!”

Louis will kick off the tour in Barcelona before stopping off in other European cities such as Berlin and Paris. In the UK, he is will play London, Glasgow, Manchester and his native city, Doncaster. He will then head to Dubai and also play shows in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Brazil - to name but a few - before making his way to America.

UK TOUR DATES

March 24 - London, Roundhouse

March 26 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

March 27 - Doncaster, Doncaster Dome

March 28 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

Understandably, fans are freaking out on Twitter over the news.

One wrote: “You better believe we’re going to as many shows as possible!! #WeMadeIt.”

Another added: “Your first solo tour!! I’m so excited and incredible proud of you!”

The exciting announcement comes one day after Louis confirmed the release date for his debut album ‘Walls’ (31st January, 2020).

Tickets to Louis’ tour go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 1. All information can be found at louis-tomlinson.com.

