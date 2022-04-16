Harry Styles Premieres New Song 'Boyfriends' At Coachella
16 April 2022, 09:24 | Updated: 16 April 2022, 09:52
Harry Styles took to the stage at the Coachella festival for the first time where he gave fans an insight into his upcoming album.
Harry Styles made his Coachella debut where he performed 'As It Was' for the first time as well as premiering two new songs from his upcoming album, 'Boyfriends' and 'Late Night Talking.'
Wearing a rainbow jumpsuit, the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer introduced 'Boyfriends' with a simple: “To boyfriends everywhere: f*ck you."
Fans have been going wild on Twitter sharing their excitement for the new music as well as their jealousy of those who witnessed the performance in real time.
Harry Styles preforming "Boyfriends" at #Coachella ! pic.twitter.com/sW06c8vixj— Harry and Niall News! (@HarryNiallNews) April 16, 2022
i need..i need..boyfriends by harry styles on all streaming platforms pic.twitter.com/4ajOjA2XFz— car (@everpleasing) April 16, 2022
HARRY STYLES PERFORMING A NEW SING CALLED “BOYFRIENDS.” AND IM NOT THERE TO WITNESS IT… I THINK I JUST DIED.— rachel🦋 (@canyonmoonblu) April 16, 2022
HARRY STYLES IN A RAINBOW SUIT SINGING A SONG CALLED BOYFRIENDS AT *COACHELLA* . HE'S IS SO REAL FOR THIS— ash is home || L❥VE (@sunfflouwerry) April 16, 2022
Can you leave her alone? She just heard Harry Styles - Boyfriends for the first time pic.twitter.com/Zy1JglTdpp— G 🍒 (@_tpwkj) April 16, 2022
The former One Direction member also treated fans to a high-energy performance of the band's hit 'What Makes You Beautiful' before being joined on stage by Shania Twain for a rendition of 'Man I Feel Like A Woman.'
A clip on Twitter shows Harry introducing the Canadian singer: “This lady taught me to sing. She also taught me that men are trash."
Shania Twain joining Harry Styles onstage at Coachella? Sure, why not. pic.twitter.com/dQQf9lkIGE— Leonie Cooper (@leoniemaycooper) April 16, 2022
Harry Styles' 'Boyfriends' full lyrics
Boyfriends
They think you're so easy
They take you for granted
They don't know they're just misunderstanding you
You, you're back at it again
Weaken when you get deep in
He starts secretly drinking
It gets hard to know what he's thinking
You, love a fool who knows just how to get under your skin
You, you, you still open the door
You're no closer to him
Now you're halfway home
Only calling you in, don't wanna be alone
And you go, why? You don't know
Boyfriends
Are they just pretending?
They don't know where it's heading
And you know the gamеs never ending
You, you lay with him as you stay in a daydrеam
You feel a fool, you're back at it again
Ooh, ooh
