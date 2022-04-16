Harry Styles Premieres New Song 'Boyfriends' At Coachella

16 April 2022, 09:24 | Updated: 16 April 2022, 09:52

Harry Styles performs at Coachella
Harry Styles performs at Coachella. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles took to the stage at the Coachella festival for the first time where he gave fans an insight into his upcoming album.

Harry Styles made his Coachella debut where he performed 'As It Was' for the first time as well as premiering two new songs from his upcoming album, 'Boyfriends' and 'Late Night Talking.'

Wearing a rainbow jumpsuit, the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer introduced 'Boyfriends' with a simple: “To boyfriends everywhere: f*ck you."

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Fans have been going wild on Twitter sharing their excitement for the new music as well as their jealousy of those who witnessed the performance in real time.

The former One Direction member also treated fans to a high-energy performance of the band's hit 'What Makes You Beautiful' before being joined on stage by Shania Twain for a rendition of 'Man I Feel Like A Woman.'

A clip on Twitter shows Harry introducing the Canadian singer: “This lady taught me to sing. She also taught me that men are trash."

Harry Styles' 'Boyfriends' full lyrics

Boyfriends
They think you're so easy
They take you for granted
They don't know they're just misunderstanding you
You, you're back at it again

Weaken when you get deep in
He starts secretly drinking
It gets hard to know what he's thinking
You, love a fool who knows just how to get under your skin
You, you, you still open the door

You're no closer to him
Now you're halfway home
Only calling you in, don't wanna be alone
And you go, why? You don't know


Boyfriends
Are they just pretending?
They don't know where it's heading
And you know the gamеs never ending
You, you lay with him as you stay in a daydrеam
You feel a fool, you're back at it again

Ooh, ooh

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The Kardashians' real ages are a mystery thanks to their intense beauty regimes

How Old Are The Kardashians? Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Ages And Birthdays Revealed

The Kardashians have a huge combined net worth and can also earn a staggering amount from Instagram

How Much Money Each Of The Kardashians Earn From Instagram

A video of Kendall and Kylie Jenner being confused over the word 'frugal' has been circulating online

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Go Viral After Being Confused Over The Word ‘Frugal’

An Instagram account that fans think is run by Mason Disick claimed to share Kylie Jenner's son's new name

Another Alleged Mason Disick Account Has Gone Viral For ‘Revealing’ Kylie Jenner’s Son’s New Name
Khloe Kardashian seemingly confirms she edited True's face into those viral Disneyland photos

Khloe Kardashian Appears To Admit To Photoshopping Daughter True Into Disneyland Pictures

Listen to Capital's Winning Weekend

It's An Easter Break Winning Weekend On Capital

Radio

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star