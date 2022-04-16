Harry Styles Premieres New Song 'Boyfriends' At Coachella

Harry Styles performs at Coachella. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Harry Styles took to the stage at the Coachella festival for the first time where he gave fans an insight into his upcoming album.

Harry Styles made his Coachella debut where he performed 'As It Was' for the first time as well as premiering two new songs from his upcoming album, 'Boyfriends' and 'Late Night Talking.'

Wearing a rainbow jumpsuit, the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer introduced 'Boyfriends' with a simple: “To boyfriends everywhere: f*ck you."

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Fans have been going wild on Twitter sharing their excitement for the new music as well as their jealousy of those who witnessed the performance in real time.

i need..i need..boyfriends by harry styles on all streaming platforms pic.twitter.com/4ajOjA2XFz — car (@everpleasing) April 16, 2022

HARRY STYLES PERFORMING A NEW SING CALLED “BOYFRIENDS.” AND IM NOT THERE TO WITNESS IT… I THINK I JUST DIED. — rachel🦋 (@canyonmoonblu) April 16, 2022

HARRY STYLES IN A RAINBOW SUIT SINGING A SONG CALLED BOYFRIENDS AT *COACHELLA* . HE'S IS SO REAL FOR THIS — ash is home || L❥VE (@sunfflouwerry) April 16, 2022

Can you leave her alone? She just heard Harry Styles - Boyfriends for the first time pic.twitter.com/Zy1JglTdpp — G 🍒 (@_tpwkj) April 16, 2022

The former One Direction member also treated fans to a high-energy performance of the band's hit 'What Makes You Beautiful' before being joined on stage by Shania Twain for a rendition of 'Man I Feel Like A Woman.'

A clip on Twitter shows Harry introducing the Canadian singer: “This lady taught me to sing. She also taught me that men are trash."

Shania Twain joining Harry Styles onstage at Coachella? Sure, why not. pic.twitter.com/dQQf9lkIGE — Leonie Cooper (@leoniemaycooper) April 16, 2022

Harry Styles' 'Boyfriends' full lyrics



Boyfriends

They think you're so easy

They take you for granted

They don't know they're just misunderstanding you

You, you're back at it again



Weaken when you get deep in

He starts secretly drinking

It gets hard to know what he's thinking

You, love a fool who knows just how to get under your skin

You, you, you still open the door



You're no closer to him

Now you're halfway home

Only calling you in, don't wanna be alone

And you go, why? You don't know



Boyfriends

Are they just pretending?

They don't know where it's heading

And you know the gamеs never ending

You, you lay with him as you stay in a daydrеam

You feel a fool, you're back at it again



Ooh, ooh

