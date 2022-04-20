Harry Styles Fans Are Just Noticing He Gave Olivia Wilde A Shoutout At Coachella

Harry Styles dedicated a song to girlfriend Olivia Wilde. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Harry Styles gave girlfriend Olivia Wilde a subtle shoutout mid-performance at Coachella on Saturday.

Harry Styles found Olivia Wilde in the crowd during his set at Coachella, to dedicate his song to her before he broke into 'Golden'.

Stepping away from the mic to look for his bae, you can't actually hear what Harry says but any lipreader can tell he said: "This one's for you, babe," as he pointed to his love.

He also gave the sweetest smile and a thumbs-up to his girlfriend of one year, before taking to the guitar for yet another incredible performance.

Harry Styles' Coachella set went down a storm. Picture: Getty

Olivia Wilde watched boyfriend Harry Styles perform at Coachella. Picture: Getty

Fellow festivalgoers have since replied to the tweet, revealing they spotted Olivia partying with Harry's pal James Corden in the crowd before she waited backstage for her boyfriend.

Harry's Coachella debut was a huge hit, consisting of massive songs like his newest, 'As It Was', an upcoming single from album 'Harry's House', 'Boyfriends', and classics from his previous albums; 'Cherry', 'Canyon Moon', 'Sign of the Times' and 'Watermelon Sugar'.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have been dating for over a year. Picture: Getty

Harry going to find Olivia in the crowd to say ‘this is for you babe’ and gives a little kiss🥺🥰 #holivia pic.twitter.com/82c3obpFK6 — Chelsey-Marie (@CharlieHarrie) April 16, 2022

'Sign Of The Times' was a full circle moment for Haz, who looked incredibly proud as he belted out his debut single five years after embarking on his solo career.

He also brought out Shania Twain for joint performances of 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman' and 'You're Still The One'.

