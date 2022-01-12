Harry Styles Dancing Behind The Scenes In Eternals Dressed As Eros Is Everything

Harry Styles will play Eros in the next Eternals. Picture: Getty / Marvel

Harry Styles was captured dancing with Angelina Jolie and Lauren Ridloff in a behind-the-scenes clip from Eternals.

Harry Styles joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe gave us the joy we needed at the end of 2021.

And now Eternals has been added to Disney+ fans who missed out last year are finally getting to see the first glimpse of Harry’s introduction to the film franchise.

A behind-the-scenes clip of the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer has also surfaced, showing Haz doing what he does best – dancing.

Harry Styles has taken on a lot of acting roles besides being an international pop icon. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles, Angelina Jolie, and Lauren Ridloff behind the scenes of #Eternals pic.twitter.com/3USBbM0s7O — harry styles gifs (@HRRYGIF) January 11, 2022

Co-star Angelina Jolie and Lauren Ridloff are also in the clip, with Lauren and Harry snapping their fingers while Angelina elegantly waves her hands above her head.

It’s not a video we expected to see but we’re grateful nonetheless.

Harry is playing Eros (aka Starfox), Royal Prince of Titan and brother of Thanos in the upcoming movie.

The first poster starring the former One Directioner was released in November and fans completely lost it over the dazzling debut.

Harry Styles as Eros in #Eternals pic.twitter.com/u7BVzZ7UVg — harry styles gifs (@HRRYGIF) January 11, 2022

The pop star’s role was kept under wraps for over a year, with little clues he would be joining the MCU occasionally popping up on the internet.

His news was let slip when a film reporter tweeted in response to Harry’s Don’t Worry, Darling casting, which was his first movie role since Dunkirk: “Second if we’re counting the Marvel movie no one knows he’s in.”

Fans also noticed he was following stars of the film Gemma Chan and Richard Madden.

