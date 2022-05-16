Harry Styles Sings About Love, Loss & Sex In 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles reveals all with 'Harry's House' lyricism. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

'Harry's House' is just around the corner, here's everything to expect from Harry Styles' confessional lyricism.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

We're all eagerly anticipating Harry Styles' third studio album and the wait is finally nearly over!

'Harry's House' will land on May 20 and the closer we inch towards the HS3 day, the more information is spilling to the internet about the record.

Harry Styles Fans Devastated After ‘One Night Only’ Gig Tickets Resell For Over 50 Times Original Price

As we enter the week of Harry's release, reports swirl online that the 28-year-old's lyricism covers love, loss and sex as he embraces his most confessional era yet.

Here's what we know so far about Harry's world as we look into the uncovered lyrics of his third studio album...

Harry Styles' third album will drop on May 20. Picture: Getty

The 'As It Was' singer unveiled his track list for the hotly-anticipated album on April 29, revealing that Stylers will be treated to 13 new tunes.

The Mirror reports that Harry dedicates track 11, 'Satellite', to an ill-fated love affair – a theme sewn through the record's overall fabric.

The pop sensation sings: “We share the last line, then we drink the wine.”

Exploration of failed romances returns in the penultimate track 'Boyfriends', a lullaby-esque song that Harry debuted acoustically during his headline set at Coachella on April 15.

Harry Styles revealed his tracklist ahead of the album launch. Picture: Harry Styles/Twitter

Harry Styles touches on topics of sex and drink in his upcoming album. Picture: Alamy

'Boyfriends' lyricism continues a melancholic take on love: "Boyfriends, they think you're so easy. They take you for granted. They don't know, they're just misunderstanding."

Throughout 'Harry's House', the pop star makes several references to drink and drugs; in the lead single he recalls a friend asking him "What kind of pills are you on", in 'Boyfriends' he sings "He starts secretly drinking, it gets hard to know what he's thinking", and he comments on party culture in 'Grape Juice'.

In track five, the mega-star reflects on a previous partner, professing "I hope you’re missing me by now".

Harry's vulnerable lines will be sure to tug on your heartstrings, May 20 can't come soon enough!

'Harry's House' will give fans an insight into the pop star's love life and struggles. Picture: Harry Styles/Twitter

Harry's House full track list

Side A:

'Music for a Sushi Restaurant'

'Late Night Talking'

'Grapejuice'

'As It Was'

'Daylight'

'Little Freak'

'Matilda'

Side B:

'Cinema'

'Daydreaming'

'Keep Driving'

'Satellite'

'Boyfriends'

'Love of My Life'

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital