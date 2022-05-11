Harry Styles Fans Devastated After ‘One Night Only’ Gig Tickets Resell For Over 50 Times Original Price

Harry Styles fans have been sharing their devastation after his One Night Only tickets are being resold for a shocking amount. Picture: Getty/@harrystyles/Instagram

By Capital FM

Harry Styles tickets for his exclusive ‘One Night Only’ event in Brixton are being resold at a jaw-dropping amount.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry Styles tickets are being sold for an eye-watering amount for his upcoming ‘One Night Only’ show in Brixton, London.

The 28-year-old is set to be delivering a special concert on May 24 - the day his third album ‘Harry’s House’ drops - where he will perform each track from start to finish.

Harry Styles Praises Therapy For Making Him Feel ‘More Alive’ After One Direction

Of course, tickets were anticipated to be in high demand, with the venue being an intimate performance at the O2 Academy Brixton, which has a capacity of just under 5,000.

The tickets were being sold for just £50 and sold out within minutes.

Harry Styles 'One Night Only' tickets are being sold for over £1000. Picture: Getty

The surge in resell prices has caused an uproar online as fans are reselling their tickets for over 50x the original amount.

Some fans have been seen selling their tickets for £750 each, with others asking for £1000 for a pair of tickets to the one-off event.

Others have asked for up to £1500 to attend the exclusive concert.

It didn’t take long for people to share their devastation, branding the jaw-dropping prices ‘ridiculous’.

Harry Styles will be performing a one-off concert in Brixton. Picture: Getty

Harry's House will be performed in Brixton on May 24. Picture: @harrystyles/Instagram

“What the hell is wrong with these people,” wrote one fan, while others were ‘fuming’ they missed out on the original sale.

"That is so unfair!! especially when you go on @viagogo and people are selling them for £500+ for one tickets… when selling price was £50, it’s actually not fair,” another upset fan added.

Harry is also set to return to London in June 2022 as he will perform at a string of stadiums as part of the UK leg of his ‘Love On Tour’.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital