Harry Styles Praises Therapy For Making Him Feel 'More Alive' After One Direction

10 May 2022, 13:39 | Updated: 10 May 2022, 17:32

Harry Styles began therapy one year after going solo following One Direction's hiatus
Picture: Getty/Alamy
Harry Styles got candid about his mental health struggles and how therapy has helped him over the years.

Harry Styles has reflected on his journey with therapy as he opened up about his mental health.

The ‘As It Was’ hitmaker got candid in an extended digital version of his Better Homes & Gardens June cover interview, where he touched on his lack of privacy during his time in One Direction.

Now, Harry has opened up more about his therapy journey, explaining he was coaxed into therapy five years ago after having previously put it off.

He admitted: “I thought it meant that you were broken," he explained, "I wanted to be the one who could say I didn't need it."

Harry Styles went solo in 2017 - a year after One Direction went on a hiatus
Picture: Getty

However, Harry revealed he found therapy so helpful that it allowed him to ‘open up rooms’ in himself that he didn’t know existed after ‘emotionally coast[ing]’ through life before.

The 28-year-old Don’t Worry, Darling star went on to say: “I think that accepting living, being happy, hurting in the extremes, that is the most alive you can be.

"Losing it crying, losing it laughing—there's no way, I don't think, to feel more alive than that."

Elsewhere in the interview, Harry spoke about how during lockdown, he processed his thoughts and feelings on his time in 1D after the band went on a hiatus in 2016.

Harry Styles began therapy after One Direction went their separate ways
Picture: Getty

"In lockdown, I started processing a lot of stuff that happened when I was in the band," Harry explained.

He went on to say that it was ingrained in him that he had to be likeable in order to be successful, adding that he was encouraged to live a life with lack of privacy ‘to get people to engage with you, to like you’.

“I felt free,” Harry went on to say, describing how he felt when he finally signed a solo deal that didn’t include cleanliness clauses.

